PM Modi launches 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' to boost livelihood opportunities in rural India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' on Saturday to boost livelihood opportunities in rural India amidst the coronavirus crisis. Notably, India witnessed millions of migrant workers who lost their jobs, return to their native places during the crisis.

The Prime Minister flagged off the Abhiyan from village Telihar in Bihar`s Khagaria district via video-conferencing. The flagship program was launched in the presence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

"My labourer friends, the country understands your emotions & your needs. 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' starting from Khagaria, Bihar is a major tool to fulfil this need & emotion," Modi said during the video conference.

"COVID19 is a huge menace, the whole world has been shaken by it but you stood tall. The way India's villages have fought corona, it has taught a lesson even to the cities," Modi added.

The campaign of 125 days across 116 districts in 6 states aims to work in mission mode to help migrant workers.It will involve intensified and focused implementation of 25 different types of works to provide jobs and create infrastructure in the rural regions of the country with a resource envelope of Rs 50,000 crore, the PMO office had said.

The Abhiyaan will include provisions for skill development training, works under district mineral fund, waste management works, gas pipeline, works under district mineral fund, and other activities important for livelihood comprise the 25 works which will be offered to migrant workers.

Anganwadi centres, rural roads, rural housing, railway works, RURBAN Mission in rural areas which are taking shape of urban areas, solar pumpset, laying of fibre optic cables, jal jeevan are other various works included in the 25 public works.

Around 39 crore people have received financial assistance of Rs 34,800 crore amid the COVID-19 lockdown under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) as on May 5, the government had said in a statement on May 6.

These people received the assistance, which was announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 26 to protect them from the impact of the lockdown due to COVID-19, via digital payment infrastructure.

