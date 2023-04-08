PM Modi launches Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express: Check out ticket prices, timings, stations, other info here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has signaled off the start of the 13th Vande Bharat Express, which will operate in between Chennai and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. This is the second Vande Bharat Express train to depart from Chennai after the Vande Bharat Express between Chennai and Mysuru.

The Vande Bharat express train, which travels rapidly between the two cities, will run every day but Wednesday, according to Southern Railway's schedule. According to Southern Railway, the train would travel at a speed of 130 kmph and would arrive at the location on both sides in roughly 5.50 hours, cutting the travel time by 1.20 hours as opposed to express trains.

Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express: Ticket prices

The ticket price of the Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 20643), which runs between Chennai and Coimbatore, is Rs 1,365 which provides Rs 308 in optional catering fees. The price for the Executive Class, which runs between the two stations, is Rs 2,485 and includes Rs 369 in catering fees.

The cost of the Train No. 20644 Vande Bharat Express will be Rs 1,215 for the Chair Car and Rs 157 in food fees, and Rs 2,310 in the Executive Class, which will also cost Rs190 in catering fees. In the section between Chennai and Jolarpettai, the new Chennai-Coimbatore-Chennai Vande Bharat will travel at 130 kmph.

The new Vande Bharat service, which would save travellers an hour and a half of travel time, will arrive at its destination in just 5 hours and 50 minutes from both destinations.

Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express: Timings and stations

The train will deboard from Coimbatore from 6 am. During the journey, from Coimbatore, the train will have four stations including, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem and Chennai Junction. From June forward, the journey times of other trains operating in the area, such as the Chennai-Bangalore Shatabdi, would be significantly shortened.

Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express train launched

The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express train was also inaugurated officially on Saturday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his arrival in the city, PM Modi launched the start of the operations from the Secunderabad Railway station.

The train will benefit pilgrims in particular by cutting the distance between Secunderabad in Telangana and Tirupati in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh by roughly three and a half hours.