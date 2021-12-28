Search icon
PM Modi launches blockchain-based digital degrees at 54th convocation ceremony of IIT Kanpur

All students were issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed there under the National Blockchain Project.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Dec 28, 2021, 01:24 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched blockchain-based digital degrees at the 54th convocation ceremony of Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. 

At the convocation, all the students were issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the Institute under the National Blockchain Project. These digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable.

Addressing the convocation ceremony, the Prime Minister said, "Today is a day of double happiness for Kanpur. On one hand, Kanpur is getting a metro rail facility and on the other hand, the world of technology is also getting priceless gifts from IIT Kanpur."

He also congratulated the students who received their degrees at the convocation.

"Many congratulations to the students who got the honour today. Where you have reached today, the qualifications you have achieved will be due to many people like your parents, your family members and your teachers," said PM Modi.

Prime Minister also inaugurated the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project in Kanpur.

