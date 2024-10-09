Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This YouTuber crashes his McLaren supercar worth Rs 1.7 crore during livestream, watch viral video here

Woman in wedding dress rides sports bike viral video divides social media

PM Modi launches all-out attack on Congress, calls it 'parasitic party that...'

Baden Bower's PR Services drive EB1A visa success through high-impact publications

Triptii Dimri recalls crying for 3 days after criticism for bold scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal: ‘Yeh log kya…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Woman in wedding dress rides sports bike viral video divides social media

Woman in wedding dress rides sports bike viral video divides social media

PM Modi launches all-out attack on Congress, calls it 'parasitic party that...'

PM Modi launches all-out attack on Congress, calls it 'parasitic party that...'

Baden Bower's PR Services drive EB1A visa success through high-impact publications

Baden Bower's PR Services drive EB1A visa success through high-impact publications

Varun Chakaravarthy's top 5 performances of all time

Varun Chakaravarthy's top 5 performances of all time

8 high-fiber foods to improve digestion naturally

8 high-fiber foods to improve digestion naturally

Add these 7 superfoods to your daily diet to lower uric acid levels

Add these 7 superfoods to your daily diet to lower uric acid levels

महिला टीचर ने की अश्लीलता की हदें पार, 11 साल के बच्चे को भेजे गंदे मैसेज और वीडियो

महिला टीचर ने की अश्लीलता की हदें पार, 11 साल के बच्चे को भेजे गंदे मैसेज और वीडियो

मंडप में दुल्हन कर रही थी इंतजार, दूल्हा Laptop पर... सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई तस्वीर

मंडप में दुल्हन कर रही थी इंतजार, दूल्हा Laptop पर... सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई तस्वीर

Haryana Chunav के नतीजों के बीच छाई 'गोहाना की जलेबी', लोग बोले- स्वाद चखा दे...

Haryana Chunav के नतीजों के बीच छाई 'गोहाना की जलेबी', लोग बोले- स्वाद चखा दे...

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 18 final contestants list: Does Vivian Dsena have advantage over others?

Bigg Boss 18 final contestants list: Does Vivian Dsena have advantage over others?

Who is Yati Narsinghanand, controversial Hindu sheer booked over 'Prophet hate speech'?

Who is Yati Narsinghanand, controversial Hindu sheer booked over 'Prophet hate speech'?

IAS vs PCS: Salary, benefits and power in India

IAS vs PCS: Salary, benefits and power in India

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Influencer PERFECTLY copies Deepika Padukone's Singham Again accent, video goes viral

Influencer PERFECTLY copies Deepika Padukone's Singham Again accent, video goes viral

Bigg Boss 18 final contestants list: Does Vivian Dsena have advantage over others?

Bigg Boss 18 final contestants list: Does Vivian Dsena have advantage over others?

Rajinikanth REVEALS Amitabh Bachchan left everything at career’s peak, lived alone for 2 years in THIS country

Rajinikanth REVEALS Amitabh Bachchan left everything at career’s peak, lived alone for 2 years in THIS country

HomeIndia

India

PM Modi launches all-out attack on Congress, calls it 'parasitic party that...'

This comes after BJP won Haryana Assembly elections for the third consecutive term winning 48 out of the 90 seats while Congress won 37. BJP’s win broke exit poll predictions that signalled a clean sweep for Congress.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Oct 09, 2024, 11:05 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

PM Modi launches all-out attack on Congress, calls it 'parasitic party that...'
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an all-out attack on Congress on Tuesday and dubbed it a “parasitic party that swallows” its allies. 

Addressing party workers at BJP headquarters in Delhi, PM Modi said, “Congress is such a parasitic party that swallows its allies. Congress wants to build a country where people hate their own heritage, doubt their national institutions, and want to tarnish the image of everything that the countrymen are proud of.”

“Whether it is the country’s Election Commission, the country’s police, the country’s judiciary, Congress wants to tarnish every institution,” he added. He also apparently referred to Congress not accepting the outcome of Haryana polls. The Congress has said that the outcome is “totally unexpected, completely surprising, counter-intuitive and against ground reality."

This comes after BJP won Haryana Assembly elections for the third consecutive term winning 48 out of the 90 seats while Congress won 37. BJP’s win broke exit poll predictions that signalled a clean sweep for Congress.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference-Congress alliance registered an absolute victory securing 49 seats and BJP came out as the second largest party winning 29 seats.

PM Modi also took “parjeevi” jibe at Congress over results in Jammu and Kashmir.

“In Jammu and Kashmir, its (Congress) allies were already worried that they were suffering losses because of Congress and today’s results have shown the same. You must remember that we saw the same thing in the election results as well. In Lok Sabha, half of the seats won by Congress were because of their allies. Apart from this, where the allies trusted Congress, the boat of those allies sank. In many states, the allies of Congress had to bear the brunt of Congress’s poor performance,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister alleged that Congress has tried to mislead the people of the country.

“You will remember the kind of ruckus they created before the results of the Lok Sabha elections. During the elections too, these people and their urban Naxalite allies had gone to the Supreme Court to tarnish the image of the Election Commission. Today also they have done the same. Congress has tried to mislead the people of the country. Congress always tries to question the impartiality of our institutions and tries to tarnish their reputation. This has been the habit of Congress. Congress has been doing such things shamelessly,” he said.

The Election Commission on Tuesday termed as “ill-founded” Congress allegation of a slowdown in updating results of assembly polls in Haryana and said it rejects the attempt “to surreptitiously give credence to irresponsible, unfounded and uncorroborated malafide narratives”.

ECI responded to a memorandum by Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh in which the party complained about an “unexplained slowdown” in updating of results of Haryana assembly polls on its website.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

READ | 'Israel has killed Nasrallah's...': PM Netanyahu sends strong message, asks Lebanon to free itself of Hezbollah

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who studied at IIT Madras, worked for 23 years with Microsoft, now leads company worth Rs 25.91 lakh crore as..

Meet man who studied at IIT Madras, worked for 23 years with Microsoft, now leads company worth Rs 25.91 lakh crore as..

IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

BIG move by Gautam Adani as Adani Total Gas all set to start India’s biggest...

BIG move by Gautam Adani as Adani Total Gas all set to start India’s biggest...

Rohit Sharma's childhood coach makes BOLD prediction: 'He may retire from Tests because…’

Rohit Sharma's childhood coach makes BOLD prediction: 'He may retire from Tests because…’

Malaika Arora on her son Arhaan Khan in old interview: I'm no helicopter mom, but I am strict

Malaika Arora on her son Arhaan Khan in old interview: I'm no helicopter mom, but I am strict

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bigg Boss 18 final contestants list: Does Vivian Dsena have advantage over others?

Bigg Boss 18 final contestants list: Does Vivian Dsena have advantage over others?

Who is Yati Narsinghanand, controversial Hindu sheer booked over 'Prophet hate speech'?

Who is Yati Narsinghanand, controversial Hindu sheer booked over 'Prophet hate speech'?

IAS vs PCS: Salary, benefits and power in India

IAS vs PCS: Salary, benefits and power in India

7 controversies of Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal

7 controversies of Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal

5 stunning images of moon shared by NASA

5 stunning images of moon shared by NASA

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement