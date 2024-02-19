PM Modi lays foundation stone of the Shri Kalki Dham Temple in UP's Sambhal

PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Shri Kalki Dham Temple in Sambhal district on Monday. Modi launched 14000 projects across Uttar Pradesh worth more than Rs 10 Lakh crore at the fourth ground-breaking ceremony of UP Global Investors Summit 2023 on Monday. Meanwhile, Lucknow is aglow with vibrant lights in preparation ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, at around 10:30 am, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham Temple in Sambhal district. Prime Minister will also unveil the model of Shri Kalki Dham Temple and address the gathering on this occasion. Shri Kalki Dham is being constructed by Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust whose chairman is Acharya Pramod Krishnam.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Acharya Pramod Krishnam, chairman of Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust were also present at the present at the occasion. Speaking before the foundation stone was laid Acharya Pramod Krishnam said "Lakhs of devotees will be present here.

The world is waiting to hear PM Modi from Kalki Dham. This is a proud moment for our country and 'Sanatana Dharma'... PM Modi is coming here today to lay the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham..." PM Modi will also unveil the model of the Shri Kalki Dham temple on the occasion and will later address the gathering. Shri Kalki Dham is being constructed by Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust whose chairman is Acharya Pramod Krishnam. The programme is witnessing the participation of many saints, religious leaders and other dignitaries.

The projects relate to sectors like Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, IT and ITeS, Food Processing, Housing and Real Estate, Hospitality and Entertainment, and Education, among others. The programme will be attended by about 5000 participants, including notable industrialists, representatives of top global and Indian companies, ambassadors and high commissioners and other distinguished guests.

