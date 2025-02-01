PM Modi also pointed out that, unlike previous budgets focused on filling government coffers, this one is designed to benefit citizens directly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the Union Budget 2025 as a "Force Multiplier" for India's development journey, describing it as a "budget of aspirations" for 140 crore Indians. He emphasized that this budget would fulfill the dreams of the people, with a strong focus on opening up several sectors for the youth.

"This is the budget of the aspirations of 140 crore Indians, this is a budget that fulfills the dreams of every Indian," PM Modi stated. He further highlighted that the budget aims to boost economic participation among the common citizens.

"This is a budget which fulfills the dreams of our people. We have opened many sectors for the youth. Common citizens are going to drive the mission of Viksit Bharat. This budget is a force multiplier. This budget will increase savings, investment, consumption, and growth. I congratulate Smt Nirmala Sitharaman and her entire team for coming up with a people-centric budget," he added.

PM Modi also pointed out that, unlike previous budgets focused on filling government coffers, this one is designed to benefit citizens directly. "Usually the focus of the budget is on how the government treasury will be filled, but this budget is exactly the opposite of that. How will this budget fill the pockets of the citizens of the country, how will the savings of the citizens of the country increase and how will the citizens of the country become partners in development... this budget lays a very strong foundation for this," PM Modi remarked.

PM Modi also praised the reforms in the nuclear energy sector. "Encouraging the private sector in Nuclear Energy is historic. It will ensure a big contribution of Civil Nuclear Energy in the development of the country," he said. The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of preserving India's heritage.

"Today the country is moving ahead with the mantra of 'development as well as heritage'. Very important and concrete steps have been taken for this in this budget. In this budget, 'Gyan Bharat Mission' has been started for the preservation of one crore manuscripts," he added.

PM Modi highlighted the granting of infrastructure status to shipbuilding, which he said would promote domestic production, support self-reliance, create jobs, and unlock the potential for tourism growth. "The designation of infrastructure status will promote the construction of large ships in the country. Additionally, it will accelerate Atma Nirbhar initiatives. Shipbuilding is a sector that provides significant employment opportunities. Furthermore, the country has vast potential for tourism development," he noted.

Additionally, he announced a new scheme providing loans up to Rs 2 crore without guarantees for SC, ST, and women entrepreneurs. "A scheme of providing loans up to Rs 2 crore without guarantee has also been introduced for SC, ST, and women of the country who want to become new entrepreneurs," he said.

PM Modi underlining the inclusion of Gig Workers in the budget explained, "In this budget, a big announcement has been made for Gig Workers, keeping in mind the New Age Economy. For the first time, Gig Workers will be registered on the e-Shram portal and then they will get the benefit of health services."

The Prime Minister also hailed the announcement of tax relief for middle-class citizens. "In this budget, income up to Rs 12 lakh per annum has been made tax-free. For all income groups, taxes have been reduced. It will hugely benefit our middle class. Similarly, it will be an opportunity for the people who have recently joined the workforce," PM Modi added.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the "comprehensive" and "visionary" Budget. Highlighting the Union government's decision to exempt income tax up to Rs 12 lakh, Shah said that the middle class is always in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's heart. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the 2025 Budget in the Parliament. Earlier, Shah termed Budget 2025 as the blueprint of the Modi government's vision towards building a developed and best India in every field.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)