PM Modi lauds DRDO for successful HSTDV flight, says very few nations have such capability

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the successful flight of the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV).

Taking to microblogging site, PM Modi said, "Congratulations to @DRDO_India for successful flight of the Hypersonic Test Demonstration Vehicle today. The scramjet engine developed by our scientists helped the flight achieve a speed 6 times the speed of sound! Very few countries have such capability today."

In a historic step for the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, DRDO on this day successfully tested the HSTDV using the indigenously developed scramjet propulsion system. The mission is being called a "giant leap in indigenous defence technologies and significant milestone".

DRDO with this mission, has demonstrated capabilities for highly complex technology that will serve as the building block for NextGen Hypersonic vehicles in partnership with industry.

The DRDO is the Research and Development (R&D) wing of the Union Ministry of Defence under the Government of India.

With this mission, the DRDO has demonstrated capabilities for highly complex technology that will serve as the building block for NextGen Hypersonic vehicles in partnership with industry.

The HSTDV comes equipped with scramjet engine and it is capable of cruising at a speed of Mach 6 and move up to an altitude of 32.5 km (20 miles) in 20 seconds, according to the government. It has multiple civilian applications and can also be used for launching satellites at low cost and the long-range cruise missile.

The chairman of the DRDO congratulated all the scientists, researchers and other personnel, related to the HSTDV mission, for their resolute and unwavering efforts towards strengthening Nation’s defence capabilities.

Singh said that with this successful testing conducted by DRDO, all critical technologies are now established to progress to the next phase.