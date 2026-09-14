PM Modi joins Piyush Goyal’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, performs puja | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Union Minister Piyush Goyal’s Delhi residence, offering prayers and performing aarti. Check viral video and pics shared by the PM himself.

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited Union Minister Piyush Goyal's residence in New Delhi and offered prayers and performed puja. A video of him performing aarti is doing the rounds on social media. Earlier today, PM Modi extended greetings to citizens on Ganesh Chaturthi and wrote, ''Heartfelt Ganesh Chaturthi wishes to all my fellow citizens. May this sacred festival of darshan and worship of the Remover of Obstacles infuse new energy and fresh enthusiasm into everyone's lives. May all endeavors succeed through His divine blessings, and may the nation continue to advance on the path of constant progress—this is my prayer. Ganpati Bappa Morya!''

See the viral clip:

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Union Minister Piyush Goyal’s residence and offers prayers on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/D4V3Zi1wlg — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2026

PM Modi joins Goyal family for Bappa celebrations

PM Modi gave a special touch to the celebrations at Piyush Goyal's residence in Delhi by participating in the religious ceremony and offering prayers to Lord Ganesha. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister greeted citizens with a Sanskrit Subhashitam dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the English translation of which reads, ''O One who delights in the offering of modak, ever the seeker of liberation, adorned with the moon on his crest, protector of the playful-eyed. The one true Lord without equal, destroyer of wicked demons, destroyer of all misfortune for devotees—I bow to that Vinayaka.''

Meanwhile, Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country, as devotees welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes and pandals. The 10-day festival will conclude on 'Anantha Chaturdashi', which falls on September 25 this year.