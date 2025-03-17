Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday joined Truth Social, a social media platform frequently used by US President Donald Trump. He expressed his delight to join the platform and thanked President Trump. PM Modi, along with New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon, attended the Raisina Dialogue2025.

This is yet another indication of the close bond between President Trump and PM Modi. PM Modi joined Truth Social when President Trump himself shared the link to PM Modi's historic podcast with Lex Fridman.

In PM Modi’s first Truth Social post, he wrote, “Delighted to be on Truth Social! Looking forward to interacting with all the passionate voices here and engaging in meaningful conversations in the times to come.” In another post, PM Modi thanked US President Donald Trump after he shared his podcast link with Lex Fridman on his Truth Social platform. “Thank you, my friend, President Trump. I've covered a wide range of topics, including my life journey, India's civilisational outlook, global issues and more,” Modi wrote on Truth Social.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi, along with New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon, attended the Raisina Dialogue2025 in Delhi. During his keynote address, Luxon Monday highlighted the long-standing relationship between Indians and New Zealanders, emphasising over two centuries of shared history at the Raisina Dialogue 2025 in New Delhi.

He stated, “It is more than 200 years since Indians and New Zealanders began living side by side... Just as they were 200 years ago, 'Kiwi-Indians' today are fully integrated into our multicultural society.” Highlighting both nations' cooperation, he highlighted the growing diversity of trade between India and New Zealand, shifting beyond traditional wood exports. He also noted that India is a 'critical source' of pharmaceuticals and machinery for New Zealand.

Luxon said, “Our trade has diversified considerably from wood, thanks to the increased sophistication of your economy. Today, India is a critical source of pharmaceuticals and machinery for us. While we are a great tourism and education destination for you (India).”

Following the addresses, both leaders visited the Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib and paid obeisance.

