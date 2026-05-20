Modi-Meloni bonds over 'Melody', memefest takes over internet: 'Modi ji rizz is crazy...'

Italian PM Meloni shared a post on X, thanking PM Modi for the gift as they laughed over the cheerful internet trend. Melody is a term often used on the internet to highlight the good friendship between PM Modi and Meloni.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni over dinner shortly after arriving in Rome on Tuesday, on the last leg of his five-nation visit. PM Modi made the occasion special by offering her a set of 'Melody' toffees, triggering a meme-worthy moment as social media is abuzz with memes.

PM Modi gifts PM Meloni 'Melody' toffees

Thank you for the gift pic.twitter.com/7ePxbJwPbA — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) May 20, 2026

Italian PM Meloni shared a post on X, thanking PM Modi for the gift as they laughed over the cheerful internet trend. Melody is a term often used on the internet to highlight the good friendship between PM Modi and Meloni. The moment has taken over the internet, with netizens praising Modi's charisma. A user joked, "Modi ji rizz is crazyyyy, Better than minee." A netizen reacted, "You're getting too sharp."

On the other hand, a section of netizens slammed PM Modi's offering to Meloni as a ridiculous act, shaming the prime minister for indulging in such 'drama'. "Ask yourself honestly, do you really think any sensible or past PM would have done such drama on international visits while the nation is going through an economic crisis?" criticised a social user. "He goes abroad just for all this on government expenses—what's the point of import-export? Does it matter if the country sinks to the depths? The ascetic will come and tell you at 8 o'clock: sacrifice in times of crisis," adds another user.

PM Modi's visit to Italy

Meanwhile, PM Modi was welcomed to Rome by Italian PM Giorgia Meloni for the final stop of his five-nation tour. The two leaders met over dinner and toured the Colosseum, discussing a wide range of subjects and ways to strengthen India-Italy ties.

Modi posted on X about the visit and their talks to boost the friendship. Meloni also shared photos from their Colosseum visit, writing, “Welcome to Rome, my friend!”During the trip, Modi met Italian painter Giampaolo Tomassetti, who gifted him a painting of Varanasi. Modi praised Tomassetti’s four-decade passion for Indian culture, noting his work on Vedic themes and 23 large Mahabharat paintings from 2008-2013.

The visit comes as India and Italy push ahead with the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, covering trade, investment, defence, clean energy, science, and people-to-people exchanges. Bilateral trade hit $16.77 billion in 2025, with cumulative FDI from Italy at $3.66 billion between April 2000 and September 2025.

(With inputs from ANI)