PM Modi is expected to visit Israel on February 27, first in nine years amid escalating tensions in Middle East; what’s on agenda?

PM Narendra Modi is expected to make a visit to Israel on 27th-28th February on an invitation extended by PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar on Wednesday confirmed that an invitation has been extended to PM to visit Israel, to further strengthen strategic ties on defence and counter-terrorism.

PM Modi’s first visit to Israel in third term

The visit to Israel in February will be PM Modi first visit in his third term, after a gap of almost 9 years. Last time, PM Modi visited to Israel in 2017 to meet his ‘friend’ Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, and became first Indian Prime Minister in Israel, after 70 years. PM Netanyahu accompanied him for most of the trip, an honour typically reserved for US presidents. PM Modi’s visit marked 25 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, established in 1992, and focused on deepening ties in defence and counter-terrorism. Since the visit, India and Israel have held high-level political meetings and expansive partnerships.

What’s on agenda?

India and Israel have build a strategic partnership to counter-terrorism. Both sides are expected to discuss a non-tolerance policy against terrorism. The visit is seen crucial at times when US President Donald Trump is making efforts for a Gaza Peace Plan, and amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

PM Modi and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu held talks earlier this month, as both reaffirmed a zero-tolerance stance against terrorism. Netanyahu briefed the Indian side on the implementation and progress of the Gaza Peace Plan even as the Indian PM reiterated India’s consistent support for a just, durable peace in the region.

As per reports, the upcoming visit of PM Modi is expected to give a fillip to IMEC (India-Middle East-Europe Corridor) that was launched in Delhi in November of 2023 at the G20 summit. India sees Israel as a strategic West Asia partner to maintain a balance in ties with multiple regional players. While Israel sees India as a major strategic and economic partner in Asia, focusing on trade, defence and cybersecurity.

India- Israel relations

Israeli Ambassador to India Azar described India-Israel ties as strategic and said 2025 has been a particularly productive year. There have been several ministerial engagements and the signing of key agreements, including a bilateral investment treaty, security agreements, and progress toward finalising a free trade agreement and financial protocols. He added that cooperation in counter-terrorism remains a key pillar of the India-Israel relationship.

"We have had an amazing year in 2025; we have many ministerial meetings and visits. We have signed several agreements, including the bilateral investment treaty. We want to finalise the free trade agreement and to sign financial protocols. We have signed the security agreement and will sign another one, hopefully soon. This partnership really is strategic in nature for both countries, and we are looking forward to enhancing it also in 2026," the Israeli Ambassador said.

Last year, EAM Dr S Jaishankar and Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal had visited Israel, while Israeli Economy Minister Nir Barkat, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar had visited India. An Israeli delegation is expected to visit Delhi in February in relation to the trade talks.