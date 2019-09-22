PM Modi is doing great job with people of India: Trump at 'Howdy, Modi!'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the greatest friends of the United States and is doing a great job with the people of India, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday at the 'Howdy, Modi!' event.

Addressing the mega-event in Texas after receiving a warm welcome by PM Modi, Trump said that ties between India and America are stronger than ever.

"I am so thrilled to be here with one of America's greatest friend PM Modi of India. PM Modi is doing a great job with the people of India," he said

"If we are elected, India will have a true friend in the White House India and America's ties are stronger than ever," he added.

Trump also congratulated PM Modi for his electoral victory in May.

"Congratulations PM Modi for getting an overwhelming majority in the general elections," the US President said.

He also praised India for lifting 300 million people from poverty and hailed the Indian-American community.

"PM Modi and I have come to celebrate everything India and America share. So happy to be with 50,000 hardworking American-Indians. We are proud to have you as Americans," Donald Trump told the Indian-American community.

Upon his arrival, Trump was welcomed by Modi who hailed the US President for his sense of leadership.

Modi, in his style, vouched for Trump ahead of 2020 presidential polls, saying "ab ki baar Trump sarkar" - modifying the 'Ab ki Baar Modi sarkar' slogan coined for the 2014BJP election campaign.

