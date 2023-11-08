Headlines

'PM Modi is appealing for votes on caste identity, but...': AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

PM Modi on Tuesday night in a post on ''X'' said the countdown to a BJP chief minister of Telangana who belongs to the Backward Communities began from Lal Bahadur Shastri stadium in the city where he addressed a poll rally.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 01:02 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is appealing for votes on caste identity, but does not want to do justice to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Wednesday. 

PM Modi on Tuesday night in a post on ''X'' said the countdown to a BJP chief minister of Telangana who belongs to the Backward Communities began from Lal Bahadur Shastri stadium in the city where he addressed a poll rally. Reacting to that, Owaisi on ''X'' also said PM Modi promised to remove reservations for backward Muslims, opposes the 27 percent OBC quota, and did not remove the 50 percent ceiling on reservations. 

''PM is appealing for votes on caste identity, but does not want to do justice to OBCs…When I say that Muslims are underrepresented in Indian politics, I am called anti-national & communal. Modi is desperate and it's showing,'' the Hyderabad MP said.

Hitting out at the alleged 'parivaarvad' mindset of the Congress and BRS, Modi on Tuesday here said these parties will never make a backward caste candidate the Chief Minister of Telangana, and promised that if voted to power in the state the BJP would make a person from the BC community the CM. 

He was addressing a 'BC Atma Gourava Sabha' (backward classes self-respect meeting) organised by the BJP ahead of the November 30 Assembly elections. ''Coming to Hyderabad is always special and even more special is to come back to the Lal Bahadur Shastri stadium in the city. I can never forget my rally here in 2013. 

That time, marked the start of a journey to elect an OBC PM. Today, from this very venue begins the countdown to a BJP CM of Telangana who belongs to the Backward Communities,'' Modi said on ''X'' last night.

