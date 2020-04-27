PM Modi interacts with Chief Ministers via video conferencing over COVID-19 lockdown

As less than one week remains for the lockdown to end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (April 27) held a meeting with Chief Ministers of different states through video conference to discuss post-lockdown plans amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Delhi's Arvind Kejriwal, Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra's Uddhav Thackeray, Tamil Nadu's E K Palaniswami, Meghalaya' Conard Sangma and Uttarakhand's Trivandrum Singh Rawat attended the meeting.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and a few top officials from the PMO and Union Health Ministry were also present at the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the meeting that efforts of the states should be directed towards converting the red zones into orange and thereafter to green zones.

Hinting towards opening up the economy after the lockdown, Modi said, " We have to give importance to the economy as well as continue the fight against COVID-19."

However, he maintained that necessary precautions need to be taken even after the lockdown. He informed that the coronavirus will be 'visible in the coming months', therefore 'masks and face covers will be part of our lives.'

He also said that social distancing too will be a common feature in the common months.' Need to follow mantra of do gazdoori,' he said.

PM Modi emphasized on the significance of ensuring that more people download the AarogyaSetu app to bolster the efforts of the country in the battle against COVID-19. He said that technology will play a crucial role in the fight against COVID-19.

Modi also urged Chief Ministers to factor in the changes in weather - the advent of summer and monsoon - and the illnesses that can potentially come in this season, while strategizing ahead.

The Prime Minister noted that the lockdown yielded positive results as country has managed to save thousands of lives in the past 1 1/2 months., adding that 'India’s population is comparable to that of the combined population of several countries'.

The Chief Minister provided feedback, suggest measures to meet economic challenges, and boost health infrastructure.

All the states expressed their desire to end the coronavirus lockdown except for Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, and Odisha.

"I've demanded that lockdown should continue otherwise we can't face these things in Odisha. Let it be one month more, then, we will see what is going on," Odisha Health Minister Naba das said after the meeting.

"At the video conference meeting with the PM and Home Minister, we have mooted to continue with the lockdown post-May 3rd with relaxation on activities in Green Zones affected districts in Meghalaya," Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma tweeted.

The meeting was widely focused on 'graded' exit from the lockdown.

This is Modi's fourth such interaction with state chief ministers. The prime minister was wearing a white 'gamcha' (Indian stole for men) with green border.

To check the spread of the disease further, the government of India had imposed a nationwide lockdown across the country. The first phase of lockdown was implemented from March 25 to April 14 which was further extended by Prime minister Narendra Modi till May 3.

However, there have been some relaxations from April 20 in certain areas where the impact of coronavirus is not as much.

Other affected areas continue to be under strict lockdown with COVID-19 management guidelines in place.