Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

PM Modi interacts with Biden, Sunak, Macron on sidelines of G20 summit

Modi is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with Sunak and Macron, apart from holding a meeting with host country's president Joko Widodo.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 01:28 PM IST

PM Modi interacts with Biden, Sunak, Macron on sidelines of G20 summit
Narendra Modi at G-20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had informal interactions with US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron and several other global leaders on Tuesday on the sidelines of the G20 summit here and exchanged views on a range of issues.

In an address at the G20 summit here, Modi said that climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic, the developments in Ukraine and the global problems associated with it have caused havoc in the world and rued that the global supply chains are in "ruins".

Referring to India's upcoming G-20 presidency, Modi said he was confident when the leaders of the grouping meet in the "holy land of Buddha and Gandhi, we will all agree to convey a strong message of peace to the world."

"PM @narendramodi and @POTUS @JoeBiden interact during the @g20org Summit in Bali," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

Modi also met UK's Prime Minister Sunak, their first face-to-face interaction since he assumed power last month.

"Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @RishiSunak in conversation during the first day of the @g20org Summit in Bali," the PMO said in another tweet.

"A brief discussion at the start of the @g20org Summit with President @EmmanuelMacron," the PMO tweeted.

Also read: From energy security to food crisis: PM Modi to highlight India's stance during G20 summit in Bali

Modi is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with Sunak and Macron, apart from holding a meeting with host country's president Joko Widodo on Wednesday.

He met Senegal President and Chairman of the African Union Macky Sall.

"@narendramodi interacted with President @Macky_Sall, the President of Senegal and Chairman of the African Union. @PR_Senegal," the PMO said in another tweet.

Modi also met Netherlands President Mark Rutte.

"Multilateral summits present wonderful opportunities for leaders to exchange views on diverse issues. Prime Ministers @narendramodi and Mark Rutte interact during the @g20org Summit in Bali. @MinPres," the PMO added.

India will assume G20 Presidency for one year, beginning December 1, 2022. The G20 comprises 19 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU).

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her 32nd birthday with beau Jackky Bhagnani Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora
Home remedies: How to make your acne disappear overnight
Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan attacked; Scenes of chaos from Wazirabad emerge, see pics
Here some lip-smacking, healthy food items to devour on this festive season
Home remedies for dandruff in winters, check out these useful tips
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 514 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.