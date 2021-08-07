India gave priority to poor in its strategy to combat COVID-19 crisis: PM Modi during interaction PMGKAY beneficiaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) in Madhya Pradesh today (August 7), via video conferencing.

Coronavirus pandemic is the biggest disaster faced by humanity in the last 100 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during an interaction with Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana beneficiaries.

"Be it Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana or Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Rozgar Yojana, we thought about the food and employment of the poor from the first day itself," he added. He also said that 50 crore vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered in India till Friday. As many as 5 crore people in Madhya Pradesh and 80 crore in the entire country got free ration under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana during coronavirus pandemic, PM Modi said.

An intensive campaign to create more awareness about the scheme is being conducted by the state government so that no eligible person is left out. The state will celebrate August 7, 2021 as Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana Day, informed an official release by the Prime Minister's office.

The PM also said that Indians should buy handicraft items during the festival season to encourage people in this sector.

"Not just wheat, rice or pulses but over 8 crore poor families were even provided free gas cylinders during the lockdown. Over 20 crore women received around Rs 30,000 crores directly in their Jan Dhan bank accounts," the Prime Minister stated.

Terming heavy rain and floods in several districts of Madhya Pradesh as "unfortunate", PM Modi said, "Lives and livelihood of several people affected. The Government of India and the entire nation stands with Madhya Pradesh in these times of crisis."

"Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his entire team are going to the spots and carrying out rescue and relief operations. Be it NDRF, Central forces, or Air Force, all facilities are being provided to the State government for help in this situation," he noted.

He said that at a time when there is a worldwide crisis on livelihood, it is constantly being ensured that there is a minimum loss in India.

"For this, many steps have been taken in the last year and are being taken continuously. Lakhs of crores of rupees have been provided to small, small, micro industries to continue their work," PM Modi said.