India's diplomatic outreach to Bangladesh as Jaishankar to attend Khaleda Zia's funeral in Dhaka

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar is set to travel to Dhaka on Wednesday (December 31) to attend former Bangladeshi prime minister Khaleda Zia's funeral. Zia, the first female PM of the neighbouring country and chief of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 80. She had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in capital Dhaka for more than a month.

The Ministry External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement: "The External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar will represent the Government and people of India at the funeral of Begum Khaleda Zia, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. He will accordingly visit Dhaka on 31 December 2025." Zia passed away around 6 am on December 30, according to a statement from her party posted on social media. "We pray for the eternal peace of her soul and ask everyone to pray for her departed soul," the statement said.

Zia was admitted to the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka on November 23 after contracting a lung infection. The former PM had been suffering from a number of ailments for a long time, including heart disease, diabetes, and kidney issues. Earlier in the month, she had been taken to London (United Kingdom) for advanced medical treatment. Several heads of state, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have paid tributes to Zia after her passing. Zia's demise comes just days after her son and acting chairman of her party, Tarique Rahman, returned to Dhaka after 17 years in exile. Rahman is seen as a top contender for the post of prime minister ahead of the Bangladesh elections, which are expected to be held in February 2026.