FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Want to control your kids’ screen time? Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri shares trick he uses: ‘They earn their 90 minutes...’

India's diplomatic outreach to Bangladesh as Jaishankar to attend Khaleda Zia's funeral in Dhaka

Mukesh Ambani unveils Reliance AI Manifesto, vows to make AI accessible for all, ‘Our motto is...’

BIG relief for Telugu star Jr NTR, Delhi High Court protects his personality rights; details inside

Hrithik Roshan to step into Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan's shoes in Don 3 after Ranveer Singh's exit from Farhan Akhtar film: Report

Afghan Taliban reaches out to Bangladesh, top official meets Khelafat-i-Majlis leader before election

Jofra Archer IN, Liam Livingstone OUT: England announce 15-member squad for ICC T20I World Cup 2026

'Jahaan Shri Krishna ne raasleela...': Sunny Leone's New Year event in Mathura cancelled after priests protest, call her 'porn star'

Khaleda Zia’s politics decoded: Know about Bangladesh’s first female PM, life, family, career

CBSE Class 10th and 12th exams scheduled for March 3 postponed: Check new dates here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
New Year 2026: Traffic restrictions, no entry into CP after 7 pm, curbs at India Gate in Delhi on Dec 31

New Year 2026: Traffic restrictions, no entry into CP after 7 pm, curbs at India

Want to control your kids’ screen time? Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri shares trick he uses: ‘They earn their 90 minutes...’

Want to control your kids’ screen time? Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri shares trick

Mukesh Ambani unveils Reliance AI Manifesto, vows to make AI accessible for all, ‘Our motto is...’

Mukesh Ambani unveils Reliance AI Manifesto, vows to make AI accessible for all,

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Prime Video, more

Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Pri

Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: UNSEEN childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nephew, Priyanka Gandhi's son go viral, SEE PICS

Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: Unseen childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nep

Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig's enagement: Unseen photos of newest couple of Gandhi-Vadra family

Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig's enagement: Unseen photos of newest couple

HomeIndia

INDIA

India's diplomatic outreach to Bangladesh as Jaishankar to attend Khaleda Zia's funeral in Dhaka

Khaleda Zia passed away around 6 am on Tuesday, according to a statement from her party posted on social media. "We pray for the eternal peace of her soul and ask everyone to pray for her departed soul," the statement said.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 30, 2025, 08:37 PM IST

India's diplomatic outreach to Bangladesh as Jaishankar to attend Khaleda Zia's funeral in Dhaka
Jaishankar will represent the government and people of India, an MEA statement said.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar is set to travel to Dhaka on Wednesday (December 31) to attend former Bangladeshi prime minister Khaleda Zia's funeral. Zia, the first female PM of the neighbouring country and chief of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 80. She had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in capital Dhaka for more than a month.

The Ministry External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement: "The External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar will represent the Government and people of India at the funeral of Begum Khaleda Zia, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. He will accordingly visit Dhaka on 31 December 2025." Zia passed away around 6 am on December 30, according to a statement from her party posted on social media. "We pray for the eternal peace of her soul and ask everyone to pray for her departed soul," the statement said.

Zia was admitted to the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka on November 23 after contracting a lung infection. The former PM had been suffering from a number of ailments for a long time, including heart disease, diabetes, and kidney issues. Earlier in the month, she had been taken to London (United Kingdom) for advanced medical treatment. Several heads of state, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have paid tributes to Zia after her passing. Zia's demise comes just days after her son and acting chairman of her party, Tarique Rahman, returned to Dhaka after 17 years in exile. Rahman is seen as a top contender for the post of prime minister ahead of the Bangladesh elections, which are expected to be held in February 2026.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Want to control your kids’ screen time? Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri shares trick he uses: ‘They earn their 90 minutes...’
Want to control your kids’ screen time? Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri shares trick
India's diplomatic outreach to Bangladesh as Jaishankar to attend Khaleda Zia's funeral in Dhaka
Jaishankar to attend ex-Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia's funeral in Dhaka
Mukesh Ambani unveils Reliance AI Manifesto, vows to make AI accessible for all, ‘Our motto is...’
Mukesh Ambani unveils Reliance AI Manifesto, vows to make AI accessible for all,
BIG relief for Telugu star Jr NTR, Delhi High Court protects his personality rights; details inside
Delhi High Court protects personality rights of Jr NTR
Hrithik Roshan to step into Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan's shoes in Don 3 after Ranveer Singh's exit from Farhan Akhtar film: Report
Hrithik Roshan to step into Big B, SRK's shoes in Don 3 afer Ranveer's exit
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Prime Video, more
Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Pri
Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: UNSEEN childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nephew, Priyanka Gandhi's son go viral, SEE PICS
Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: Unseen childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nep
Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig's enagement: Unseen photos of newest couple of Gandhi-Vadra family
Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig's enagement: Unseen photos of newest couple
Who is Miraya Vadra? Priyanka Gandhi's daughter, Rahul Gandhi’s niece; Know her educational qualifications, sports interests, more
Who is Miraya Vadra? Priyanka Gandhi's daughter, Rahul Gandhi’s niece; Know her
5 things to know about Raihan Vadra’s fiancee, Priyanka Gandhi’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law Aviva Baig
Know about Priyanka Gandhi’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law Aviva Baig
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement