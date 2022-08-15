Search icon
PM Modi Independence Day 2022 speech: Respect women, support Nari Shakti

Speaking at Red Fort on Independence Day 2022, PM Modi requested all to change their mentality towards our women in everyday life.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 11:22 AM IST

Addressing the nation for the ninth time from the historic ramparts of Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a ‘change in the mentality’ towards the woman.

PM Modi said the respect for women is an important pillar of India’s growth and stressed the need to extend support to ‘Nari Shakti’ and appealed to change the mentality towards women in everyday life.

"I have one request for every Indian. Can we change the mentality towards our women in everyday life. Pride of Nari Shakti will play a vital role in fulfilling the dreams of India. Respect for women is an important pillar for India’s growth. We need to support our Nari Shakti", said PM Modi.

He added, "A distortion has crept in our conduct and we at times insult women. Can we take a pledge to get rid of this in our behaviour." PM Modi urged the people to take a pledge to get rid of everything that humiliates women in everyday life.

"It is important that in speech and conduct, we do nothing that lowers the dignity of women", said PM Modi in his speech.

Modi said, "The more opportunities we give to women and to our daughters, the more we will reap the benefits from their contribution."

Lauding the women of the country for coming at the forefront in varied sectors from sports to the military, PM Modi said, "In the coming 25 years, I see a large contribution of the women of the country. I urge everyone to ensure the further empowerment of women".

"Be it education or science, women of the country are at top...Be it sports or battlefield, India’s women are stepping forward with a new capability and confidence. I see immense contribution by women in 25 years to come, much more than that in the 75-yr journey.

