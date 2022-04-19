Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

PM Modi inaugurates WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Gujarat’s Jamnagar

The centre seeks to set policies and standards on traditional medicine products.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 19, 2022, 05:47 PM IST

PM Modi inaugurates WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Gujarat’s Jamnagar
Image: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday inaugurated the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Gujarat’s Jamnagar.

Apart from PM Modi, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, state Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel & Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal were present at the ceremony.

 

READ | Auto, taxi driver unions call off strike in Delhi, give Centre a 25-day ultimatum

The Centre aims to channel the potential of traditional medicine, by integrating it with technological advancements and evidence-based research.

The GCTM shall focus on four main strategic areas: evidence and learning; data and analytics; sustainability and equity; and innovation and technology to optimize the contribution of traditional medicine to global health.

The GCTM seeks to set policies and standards on traditional medicine products and help countries create a comprehensive, safe, and high-quality health system.

READ | ‘Could be used for money laundering, financial terror’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on risks of cryptocurrency  

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.