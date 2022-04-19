PM Modi inaugurates WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Gujarat’s Jamnagar

Image: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday inaugurated the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Gujarat’s Jamnagar.

Apart from PM Modi, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, state Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel & Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal were present at the ceremony.

Gujarat Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar pic.twitter.com/g7rWI2IxSp — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2022

The Centre aims to channel the potential of traditional medicine, by integrating it with technological advancements and evidence-based research.

The GCTM shall focus on four main strategic areas: evidence and learning; data and analytics; sustainability and equity; and innovation and technology to optimize the contribution of traditional medicine to global health.

The GCTM seeks to set policies and standards on traditional medicine products and help countries create a comprehensive, safe, and high-quality health system.

