PM Modi inaugurates Sri Ramanujacharya's 216-foot 'Statue of Equality' in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated a 216-foot tall 'Statue of Equality', commemorating Sri Ramanujacharya who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living and drove home the 11th-century Bhakti saint's message of equality of all.

Telangana | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 216-feet tall 'Statue of Equality' commemorating the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya in Shamshabad pic.twitter.com/dxTvhQEagz — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022

Hailing Ramanujacharya's message of equality of all humans, Modi said the saint has been an inspiration to the country's unity and integrity. Though he was born in the south, Sri Ramanujacharya's influence spread throughout the country, he said.

A 3D projection performance on the life journey and teaching of Ramanujacharya also showcased during the event pic.twitter.com/WZP6LFOUM5 February 5, 2022

Modi, who is on a day's visit to Hyderabad, visited the Ashram of Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy where the statue was installed. The statue of equality commemorates Sri Ramanujacharya who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living, including faith, caste and creed.

The inauguration of the statue is part of the ongoing 12-day celebrations of his 1,000th birth anniversary.

