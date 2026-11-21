PM Modi inaugurated Nitish Setu, a 9.76 km six-lane cable-stayed bridge over Ganga in Bihar built at ₹4,280 crore, connecting Bidupur to Kachchi Dargah. Name sparks political row.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated 'Nitish Setu', a six-lane cable-stayed bridge over Ganga named after the former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in Bihar's Vaishali district.

The 9.76-km-long structure has been built at a cost of around ₹4,280 crore and will connect Bidupur in Vaishali with Kachchi Dargah on the outskirts of Patna, according to an official release. The bridge aims to boost Bihar's road infrastructure by opening another link between the northern and southern parts of the state.

Modi was accompanied by Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Bihar Governor Lt. Gen. Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd.), Union Minister Chirag Paswan and other officials.

The Prime Minister also met Nitish Kumar at the Patna airport before arriving at the bridge. He is also set to inaugurate other development projects spanning road connectivity, energy, urban infrastructure, water resources, education, healthcare and other sectors.

He is also scheduled to address a public meeting in the district and will also flag off 100 PM e-buses to boost clean public transport in Bihar.

What to know about 'Nitish Setu'?

The 'Nitish Setu' bridge provides an important additional crossing over Ganga, easing traffic pressure on the existing Mahatma Gandhi Setu and JP Setu and reducing travel time between North and South Bihar, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

One of the key beneficiaries is expected to be Raghopur Diara in Vaishali district, which is surrounded by the Ganga and has limited connectivity. The new bridge will give residents easier access to Patna, including hospitals, educational institutions and other essential services, the PMO said.

Apart from passenger movement, the bridge will also facilitate a faster route to markets, improvement in transportation of goods and a stronger agricultural economy of north Bihar.

Row over bridge name

However, the name of the bridge has sparked a political controversy, with the ruling BJP-JD(U) alliance and the opposition RJD arguing over who deserves the credit for the project.

RJD working president Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the BJP was attempting to signal that Nitish Kumar's political career was over. "It is well known that when a person is alive, his statues are not erected nor are bridges named after him. So, maybe, they are trying to send across the message that Nitish Kumar is politically finished," he was quoted as saying.

On the other hand, the BJP said the bridge was a testimony to "development under the leadership of Nitish Kumar" and called Yadav an "irresponsible leader".

Congress leader Pawan Khera slammed the BJP for naming the bridge after Nitish Kumar instead of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, saying it hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community.

Meanwhile, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor credited Nitish Kumar for the construction of the bridge and claimed that the BJP and RJD were unnecessarily trying to claim their share of credit.