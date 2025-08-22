PM Modi inaugurates six-lane Aunta-Simaria bridge project: How Rs 1,870 crore bridge will enhance connectivity between Mokama and Begusarai?

Dua Lipa Birthday Special: Exploring her lavish lifestyle, London mansion, car collection and massive net worth
INDIA
In a significant development for Bihar's infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Aunta-Simaria bridge project on NH-31. The bridge has been constructed parallel to an old 2-lane dilapidated rail-cum-road bridge, Rajendra Setu.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth around Rs 13,000 crore at Gaya in Bihar. Accompanied by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Aunta-Simaria bridge project on NH-31. The foundation stone of this project was laid in 2017, marking the beginning of a transformational journey to enhance connectivity and support regional development across Bihar.
PM inaugurates Aunta-Simaria bridge project
The Aunta-Simaria bridge is 8.15 km long marvel that includes a 1.86 km long, 6-lane bridge over the Ganga River. Constructed at a cost of over Rs 1,870 crore, this bridge promises to revolutionise connectivity between Mokama in Patna and Begusarai.
The bridge has been constructed parallel to an old 2-lane dilapidated rail-cum-road bridge "Rajendra Setu" which is in poor condition, forcing heavy vehicles to re-route.
Also read: PM Modi lays foundation stone of development projects worth around Rs 13,000 crore in Bihar
How Rs 1,870 crore bridge enhance connectivity between Mokama and Begusarai?
In addition, PM Modi flagged off the four-lane Bakhtiyarpur to Mokama section of NH-31, worth around Rs 1,900 crore, which will ease congestion, reduce travel time, and enhance passenger and freight movement. Further improvement to the two-lane with paved shoulders of the Bikramganj-Dawath-Nawanagar-Dumraon section of NH-120 in Bihar will improve connectivity in rural areas, providing new economic opportunities for the local population.
(With inputs from ANI)