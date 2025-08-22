PM Modi inaugurates six-lane Aunta-Simaria bridge project: How Rs 1,870 crore bridge will enhance connectivity between Mokama and Begusarai?

In a significant development for Bihar's infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Aunta-Simaria bridge project on NH-31. The bridge has been constructed parallel to an old 2-lane dilapidated rail-cum-road bridge, Rajendra Setu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth around Rs 13,000 crore at Gaya in Bihar. Accompanied by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Aunta-Simaria bridge project on NH-31. The foundation stone of this project was laid in 2017, marking the beginning of a transformational journey to enhance connectivity and support regional development across Bihar.

PM inaugurates Aunta-Simaria bridge project

The Aunta-Simaria bridge is 8.15 km long marvel that includes a 1.86 km long, 6-lane bridge over the Ganga River. Constructed at a cost of over Rs 1,870 crore, this bridge promises to revolutionise connectivity between Mokama in Patna and Begusarai.

The bridge has been constructed parallel to an old 2-lane dilapidated rail-cum-road bridge "Rajendra Setu" which is in poor condition, forcing heavy vehicles to re-route.



How Rs 1,870 crore bridge enhance connectivity between Mokama and Begusarai?

The new bridge will reduce this extra travel distance of more than 100 km for the heavy vehicles travelling between North Bihar (Begusarai, Supaul, Madhubani, Purnea, Araria etc) and South Bihar areas (Sheikhpura, Nawada, Lakhisarai etc).

It will also help reduce issues of traffic jams in other parts of the region due to the detour which these vehicles were forced to take.

It will boost economic growth in the adjoining areas, especially in North Bihar, which are dependent on South Bihar and Jharkhand for getting the necessary raw material.

It will also provide better connectivity to the famous pilgrimage place of Simaria Dham, which is also the birthplace of the famous poet Late Ramdhari Singh Dinkar.

In addition, PM Modi flagged off the four-lane Bakhtiyarpur to Mokama section of NH-31, worth around Rs 1,900 crore, which will ease congestion, reduce travel time, and enhance passenger and freight movement. Further improvement to the two-lane with paved shoulders of the Bikramganj-Dawath-Nawanagar-Dumraon section of NH-120 in Bihar will improve connectivity in rural areas, providing new economic opportunities for the local population.



(With inputs from ANI)