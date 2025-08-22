PM Modi inaugurates six-lane Aunta-Simaria bridge project: How Rs 1,870 crore bridge will enhance connectivity between Mokama and Begusarai?

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Dua Lipa Birthday Special: Exploring her lavish lifestyle, London mansion, car collection and massive net worth

Will India-China-Russia axis emerge due to Donald Trump's foreign policy blunders? Modi's meeting with Putin and Xi may begin...

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaaniyat teaser review: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa give deja vu of Raanjhanaa, netizens says 'Sanam Teri Kasam wali feel toh hai'

SC directs election commission on SIR electoral rolls in Bihar, says, 'Accept 11 documents or...'

National Space Day 2025: Tradition meets technology, inspiring generations

From Song Joong Ki to Song Hye Kyo: Highest paid Korean actors who rule K-Drama

US President Donald Trump's aide accuses India of 'perpetuating Ukraine war': 'PM Modi is a great leader but...'

Days after slap incident, man held for raising slogans during Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's event

Chiranjeevi at 70: Fitness secrets behind megastar’s strength and vitality

Bigg Boss love stories: Couples who turned love into marriage over the years

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dua Lipa Birthday Special: Exploring her lavish lifestyle, London mansion, car collection and massive net worth

Dua Lipa Birthday Special: Exploring her lavish lifestyle, London mansion, car c

Will India-China-Russia axis emerge due to Donald Trump's foreign policy blunders? Modi's meeting with Putin and Xi may begin...

Will India-China-Russia axis emerge due to Trump's blunders? Modi's meeting ...

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaaniyat teaser review: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa give deja vu of Raanjhanaa, netizens says 'Sanam Teri Kasam wali feel toh hai'

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaaniyat teaser: Harshvardhan gives deja vu of Raanjhanaa

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

HomeIndia

INDIA

PM Modi inaugurates six-lane Aunta-Simaria bridge project: How Rs 1,870 crore bridge will enhance connectivity between Mokama and Begusarai?

In a significant development for Bihar's infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Aunta-Simaria bridge project on NH-31. The bridge has been constructed parallel to an old 2-lane dilapidated rail-cum-road bridge, Rajendra Setu.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 02:40 PM IST

PM Modi inaugurates six-lane Aunta-Simaria bridge project: How Rs 1,870 crore bridge will enhance connectivity between Mokama and Begusarai?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth around Rs 13,000 crore at Gaya in Bihar. Accompanied by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Aunta-Simaria bridge project on NH-31. The foundation stone of this project was laid in 2017, marking the beginning of a transformational journey to enhance connectivity and support regional development across Bihar.

PM inaugurates Aunta-Simaria bridge project

The Aunta-Simaria bridge is 8.15 km long marvel that includes a 1.86 km long, 6-lane bridge over the Ganga River. Constructed at a cost of over Rs 1,870 crore, this bridge promises to revolutionise connectivity between Mokama in Patna and Begusarai. 

The bridge has been constructed parallel to an old 2-lane dilapidated rail-cum-road bridge "Rajendra Setu" which is in poor condition, forcing heavy vehicles to re-route.

Also read: PM Modi lays foundation stone of development projects worth around Rs 13,000 crore in Bihar

How Rs 1,870 crore bridge enhance connectivity between Mokama and Begusarai?

  • The new bridge will reduce this extra travel distance of more than 100 km for the heavy vehicles travelling between North Bihar (Begusarai, Supaul, Madhubani, Purnea, Araria etc) and South Bihar areas (Sheikhpura, Nawada, Lakhisarai etc).
  • It will also help reduce issues of traffic jams in other parts of the region due to the detour which these vehicles were forced to take.
  • It will boost economic growth in the adjoining areas, especially in North Bihar, which are dependent on South Bihar and Jharkhand for getting the necessary raw material. 
  • It will also provide better connectivity to the famous pilgrimage place of Simaria Dham, which is also the birthplace of the famous poet Late Ramdhari Singh Dinkar.

In addition, PM Modi flagged off the four-lane Bakhtiyarpur to Mokama section of NH-31, worth around Rs 1,900 crore, which will ease congestion, reduce travel time, and enhance passenger and freight movement. Further improvement to the two-lane with paved shoulders of the Bikramganj-Dawath-Nawanagar-Dumraon section of NH-120 in Bihar will improve connectivity in rural areas, providing new economic opportunities for the local population.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kriti Sanon says Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi was made on the same scale as male-led films: 'Someone had the guts to...'
Kriti Sanon says this Alia Bhatt film was made on same scale as male-led movies
Before The Conjuring: Last Rites releases, watch these 6 spine-chilling horror movies on OTT platforms
Before The Conjuring: Last Rites, watch these 6 spine-chilling horror movies
Frank Caprio dies at 88: Why was he called America's 'nicest judge'? Know all about his family, net worth
Frank Caprio dies at 88: Why was he called America's 'nicest judge'? Know all ab
'This is epic': Viral video shows volcano erupting right after woman agrees to marry boyfriend
'This is epic': Viral video shows volcano erupting right after woman agrees to m
Infosys employees gets 80% bonus payout for Q1 FY26, Narayana Murthy's firm says bonus letters will be...
Infosys employees gets 80% bonus payout for Q1 FY26, Narayana Murthy's firm says
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE