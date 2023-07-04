PM Modi inaugurates Sai Hira Global Convention Centre, highlighting progress in technology and 5-G

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Sai Hira Global Convention Centre in Prasanthi Nilayam, Andhra Pradesh. Addressing devotees and guests via video conferencing, PM Modi touched upon spirituality and the country's economic progress. He expressed hope that the convention centre would become a global hub for people to connect, particularly benefiting the younger generation.

PM Modi emphasized India's position among the world's top five economies and its competition in digital technology and 5G. He noted the revival of spiritual centers alongside India's advancements in economy and technology.

The Sai Heera Global Convention Centre, constructed by philanthropist Ryuko Hira, aims to promote cultural exchange, spirituality, and global harmony. The centre will host significant spiritual conferences and educational programs, attracting dignitaries and devotees from around the world.

PM Modi highlighted the goal of completing 100 years of independence, renaming the Amrit Kaal as 'Kartavya Kaal.' He emphasized the importance of spiritual values in our duties and future aspirations, blending heritage with national development.

India's startup ecosystem ranked third globally, with PM Modi underscoring the country's progress by prioritizing duties. India competes with major nations in digital technology and 5G, handling 40% of real-time online transactions worldwide.

PM Modi observed the increasing global interest in India, citing India's chairmanship of G-20 meetings and organizing yoga sessions at the United Nations Headquarters on International Yoga Day. Curiosity and faith in India's culture, heritage, and past continue to grow.

