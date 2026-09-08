PM Modi reaches out to youth, addresses Gen Z at Vadodara, slams opposition with 'naraz fufa' jibe again

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received an enthusiastic welcome in Vadodara during his Gujarat visit. He is set to dedicate three Western Dedicated Freight Corridor sections spanning 326 route km and costing over Rs 20,700 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid foundation stones and inaugurated and dedicated various development projects worth more than Rs 35,000 crore in Vadodara. He received an enthusiastic welcome from the crowd attending the 'NaMo for Viksit Bharat' event.

The Prime Minister also held a mega show in the city and dedicated three key sections of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), marking the completion of a major phase of India's dedicated freight infrastructure.

PM Modi unveils Western Dedicated Freight corridor

The three important sections of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), covering 326 route kilometres developed at a cost of more than Rs 20,700 crore. These include the New Sanand (N)- New Makarpura, New Umbergaon-New Saphale and New Saphale- New JNPT sections.

#WATCH | Gujarat | PM Modi receives an enthusiastic welcome from the crowd attending the 'NaMo for Viksit Bharat' event in Vadodara



(Video source: ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/klrHAJri9T — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2026

The direct connectivity of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) will facilitate faster movement of EXIM cargo, strengthen connectivity between industrial centres and ports, reduce logistics costs and help decongest Mumbai’s railway network.

PM Modi addresses Gen-Z

The Prime Minister also addressed the Gen Z in the city and said this is a celebration of growth and partnership involving colleagues working across diverse fields; everything is coming together here. "I have come among you today to further accelerate the journey towards a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India)," he added.

#WATCH | Vadodara, Gujarat: At the 'NaMo for Viksit Bharat' event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "This is a celebration of growth and partnership involving colleagues working across diverse fields; everything is coming together here. I have come among you today to further… pic.twitter.com/udaE8gQAKt — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2026

During the address, he also took a sharp dig at the previous governments over the prolonged delay in implementing the Dedicated Freight Corridor project, saying the ambitious initiative remained stuck in files for years despite being conceived as early as 2004. Addressing the 'NaMo for Viksit Bharat' event in Vadodara, Modi said his visit was aimed at giving further momentum to India's journey towards becoming a developed nation. He described the gathering as a celebration of growth and partnership, bringing together people working across different sectors.

PM Modi recalls long delay in freight corridor project

Highlighting the long delay between the conception of the Dedicated Freight Corridor and on-ground progress, the Prime Minister said the idea was first proposed in 2004 and a special company to execute the project was formed in 2006. Targeting the pace of work during the earlier years, PM Modi said the project remained confined to files for a long time.

"Those of you who are young here today, when this idea was first conceived, many of you were probably not even born yet," PM Modi said. He further criticised the bureaucratic delays that, according to him, prevented the project from moving forward at the required pace. “Until 2014, the file was just there. It went from here to there; the files were travelling on the table,” PM Modi said.

The PM said the extent of the delay was clear from the fact that not a single kilometre of the freight corridor was completed in the seven to eight years after it was conceived. "The truth is that for seven or eight years, not even one kilometre of the freight corridor was completed," PM Modi said.

He used the example to contrast the pace of work under his government with what he described as the slow functioning of previous administrations. "If they had run the country like that, I don't know if three or four generations would have passed and it still wouldn't have happened", he added.

'Long-pending project gained momentum after 2014': PM Modi

PM Modi said his government gave new momentum to the long-pending project after he became Prime Minister in 2014. Recalling his journey from Gujarat to Delhi, he said the experiences and lessons he learnt from the people of the state guided his approach after taking charge at the Centre.

"In 2014 onwards, you sent me to Delhi. This land taught me what you taught me, and I went to Delhi. We got there and immediately gave this work momentum," he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister also flagged off freight train services from New Sanand (North), New Makarpura, New Umbergaon and New JNPT, Mumbai. In addition, he flagged off a new passenger train service between Tanda Road and Vadodara (Pratapnagar).

He dedicated the Jobat–Tanda Road new rail line to the nation, developed as part of the Chhota Udepur–Dhar project. The new rail line will connect remote and tribal areas of Alirajpur with the national rail network.

Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for three railway projects spanning 329 kilometres and costing more than Rs 9,700 crore. These include the Vadodara-Ratlam third and fourth lines, Miyagam Karjan-Choranda–Malsar gauge conversion and the Vishwamitri-Dabhoi doubling project.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for three National Highway projects costing around Rs 1,780 crore. These include six-laning of the Kamrej-Chalthan section of NH-48; construction of additional structures, including major bridges over the Tapi and Narmada, on the Vadodara-Surat section of NH-48; and grade-separated structures at Abhava, Mindhola and Khajod junctions on NH-53.