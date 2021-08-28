PM Modi inaugurates renovated memorial complex at Jallianwala Bagh, says it's a symbol of 'courage'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a renovated building of the Jallianwala Bagh memorial on August 28 in a virtual event. He expressed that it was a symbol of the courage of innumerable revolutionaries and that it was the responsibility of Indians to preserve its history.

He said, "Our history teaches us a lot and shows us the way forward. We've seen scenes similar to the Jallianwala Bagh incident during the Partition. Jallianwala Bagh is the place that gave courage to an innumerable number of revolutionaries like Sardar Udham Singh and Bhagat Singh to sacrifice their lives for the freedom of the nation."

He further informed everyone that the Centre is planning to remodel all other historic monuments associated with India's independence just like the Jallianwala Bagh. He further said that India's first interactive gallery dedicated to Chandra Shekhar Azad is also being constructed in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

As per reports and according to the PMO, for the adaptive reuse of redundant and underutilised buildings, four museum galleries are being created. These galleries will showcase historical events and their value that unfolded in Punjab during that period, with the fusion of audio-visual technology and 3D representation. To show a glimpse of what had happened on April 13, 1919, a Light and Sound show has also been installed.