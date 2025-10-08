Add DNA as a Preferred Source
PM Modi inaugurates Phase 1 of Navi Mumbai International Airport

Navi Mumbai International Airport is set to significantly boost India’s aviation capacity and ease the heavy traffic burden on Mumbai’s existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 04:21 PM IST

PM Modi inaugurates Phase 1 of Navi Mumbai International Airport
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated Phase 1 of Navi Mumbai International Airport. The project has been built at a cost of around Rs 19,650 crore. The new airport is set to significantly boost India’s aviation capacity and ease the heavy traffic burden on Mumbai’s existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Before the formal inauguration, the Prime Minister took a walkthrough of the newly constructed facility.

5 things to know about Navi Mumbai International Airport

  1. Navi Mumbai Airport is spread over 1,160 hectares. 
  2. It is India's largest greenfield airport project, developed under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model
  3. It is the second international airport for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
  4. The new airport is designed by London-based Zaha Hadid Architects.
  5. The airport will also generate about 47 MW of solar power and operate electric bus services to enhance green mobility.

PM Modi inaugurates Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3

PM Modi also inaugurated Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3, stretching from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade, constructed at a cost of Rs 12,200 crore. He dedicated the entire Rs 37,270 crore Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) to the nation, marking a major milestone in the city's urban transport transformation. He also launched the Mumbai One app, which offers commuters a range of benefits, including integrated mobile ticketing across multiple public transport operators. The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Short-Term Employability Program (STEP) initiative of the Department of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation in Maharashtra.

