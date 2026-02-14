PM Modi inaugurates Northeast's first emergency landing facility (ELF) in Assam's Moran for quick landing, take-off of military jets; what are its features?

Dhanush in big trouble: Actor slapped with Rs 20 crore legal notice for..., read full deets
INDIA
PM Modi made a historic landing at the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on Moran Bypass in Dibrugarh in Assam on Saturday. He inaugurated Northeast's first emergency landing facility in Assam's Moran, in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, in Dibrugarh.
PM Modi also witnessed the 40-minute aerial display by the Indian Air Force, featuring fighter jets, transport aircraft, and helicopters at the Emergency Landing Facility on moran Bypass in Dibrugarh. The Air Force’s Sukhoi Su-30MKI and Rafale fighter jets took off from the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF).
The ELF is the first of its kind in Northeast India. It has been specially designed and constructed in coordination with the Indian Air Force to support the landing and take-off of military and civil aircrafts and jets during emergencies. What are its features?
PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and flag off development projects worth over Rs 5,450 crore, aimed at strengthening connectivity, digital infrastructure, higher education and urban mobility in the North-Eastern Region. PM Modi is also set to inaugurate Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu across the River Brahmaputra.
According to the PMO, PM Modi will inaugurate the National Data Centre for the Northeastern region at Amingaon in Kamrup district of Assam. The state-of-the-art Data Centre, with a total sanctioned load of 8.5 MW and an average rack capacity of 10 kW, will host mission-critical applications for various government departments and serve as a Disaster Recovery centre for other National Data Centres.
This will enable governments in the Northeast to digitally deliver essential citizen-centric services. Aligned with the vision of Digital India, the National Data Centre for the northeastern region has been envisioned as a strategic initiative to strengthen the region's ICT backbone and ensure robust, secure, and always-available digital infrastructure, according to the PMO's statement.
The inauguration of the Indian Institute of Management is another highlight for the state, as the IIM Guwahati is set to provide a major boost to higher and management education in the North-Eastern Region.
Over 225 electric buses under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme in Guwahati (100), Nagpur (50), Bhavnagar (50), and Chandigarh (25) will also be flagged off. With the launch of e-bus operations under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme in these four cities, more than 50 lakh citizens are expected to benefit from access to clean, affordable, and reliable public transport services, thereby improving urban mobility and enhancing quality of life.
(With ANI Inputs)