HomeIndia

INDIA

PM Modi inaugurates Northeast's first emergency landing facility (ELF) in Assam's Moran for quick landing, take-off of military jets; what are its features?

PM Modi made a historic landing at the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on Moran Bypass in Dibrugarh in Assam on Saturday. He inaugurated Northeast's first emergency landing facility in Assam's Moran, in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 14, 2026, 11:44 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

PM Modi inaugurates Northeast's first emergency landing facility (ELF) in Assam's Moran for quick landing, take-off of military jets; what are its features?
PM Modi made a historic landing at the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on Moran Bypass in Dibrugarh in Assam on Saturday. He inaugurated Northeast's first emergency landing facility in Assam's Moran, in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, in Dibrugarh.

PM Modi also witnessed the 40-minute aerial display by the Indian Air Force, featuring fighter jets, transport aircraft, and helicopters at the Emergency Landing Facility on moran Bypass in Dibrugarh. The Air Force’s Sukhoi Su-30MKI and Rafale fighter jets took off from the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF).

What is Emergency Landing Facility?

The ELF is the first of its kind in Northeast India. It has been specially designed and constructed in coordination with the Indian Air Force to support the landing and take-off of military and civil aircrafts and jets during emergencies. What are its features?

  • Quick emergency response and deployment for anyrelief operations during natural disasters or strategic requirements in the Northeast.
  • Capable of handling fighter aircraft up to 40 tonnes and transport aircraft up to 74 tonnes maximum take-off weight.
  • It is a 4.2-km-long facility, built at a cost of Rs 100 crore

PM Modi to inaugurate Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and flag off development projects worth over Rs 5,450 crore, aimed at strengthening connectivity, digital infrastructure, higher education and urban mobility in the North-Eastern Region. PM Modi is also set to inaugurate Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu across the River Brahmaputra.

  • The setu is built at a cost of around Rs 3,030 crore.
  • The 6-lane extradosed Prestressed Concrete (PSC) bridge connects Guwahati with North Guwahati.
  • It will cut travel time between Guwahati and North Guwahati to seven minutes.
  • The bridge incorporates base isolation using friction pendulum bearings.
  • High-performance stay cables have been used to ensure durability and long-term structural performance.
  • A Bridge Health Monitoring System (BHMS) has also been incorporated to enable real-time condition monitoring, early damage detection, and improved safety and service life of the extradosed bridge.

PM Modi to inaugurate National Data Centre

According to the PMO, PM Modi will inaugurate the National Data Centre for the Northeastern region at Amingaon in Kamrup district of Assam. The state-of-the-art Data Centre, with a total sanctioned load of 8.5 MW and an average rack capacity of 10 kW, will host mission-critical applications for various government departments and serve as a Disaster Recovery centre for other National Data Centres.

This will enable governments in the Northeast to digitally deliver essential citizen-centric services. Aligned with the vision of Digital India, the National Data Centre for the northeastern region has been envisioned as a strategic initiative to strengthen the region's ICT backbone and ensure robust, secure, and always-available digital infrastructure, according to the PMO's statement.

The inauguration of the Indian Institute of Management is another highlight for the state, as the IIM Guwahati is set to provide a major boost to higher and management education in the North-Eastern Region.

Over 225 electric buses under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme in Guwahati (100), Nagpur (50), Bhavnagar (50), and Chandigarh (25) will also be flagged off. With the launch of e-bus operations under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme in these four cities, more than 50 lakh citizens are expected to benefit from access to clean, affordable, and reliable public transport services, thereby improving urban mobility and enhancing quality of life.

(With ANI Inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
