PM Modi inaugurates new office complexes of Defence Ministry, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and CDS Bipin Rawat attend

The new office complexes of the Defence Ministry have been inaugurated today, September 16, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also addressed the gathering while inaugurating the new complexes, which have been opened in two locations in Delhi.

The office complexes, with new facilities installed to increase efficiency, have been opened in two locations in the national capital. The first office is on Kasturba Gandhi (KG) Marg in central Delhi, the other is at the Africa Avenue road near Chanakyapuri.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony of the new Defence Ministry complexes, PM Modi said Delhi is progressing as per the ‘New India’ vision and the new office complexes for the Defence Ministry will help the armed forces of the country work in better conditions with improved efficiency, with the assistance of all the modern equipment.

Apart from PM Modi, the inauguration ceremony was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri and Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat. Indian Army Chief General MM Manoj Mukund Naravane, IAF Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria and Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh.

The new Defence Ministry office complexes will be the workplace for more than 7,000 officers and staff belonging to 27 different organisations, attached offices of Defence Ministry, service headquarters and other subordinate offices.

Civilian and military officers, whose offices have to be rebuilt because of the Central Vista project, will also be placed in these new complexes, which were built at the cost of Rs 775 crore. The budget for the construction was allocated by the Defence Ministry.

A press released by the Defence Ministry states, “The total space in these buildings is 9.60 Lakhs sq ft against the 9.22 Lakh sq ft vacated in various hutments/buildings. Instead of being spread out in various hutments and old buildings (A, B, E, G, H, J, L and M Block, Plot No 30 and Plot No.108 (E&W) and Jodhpur House), co-location of these buildings will ensure greater efficiency and working.”