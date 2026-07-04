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PM Modi inaugurates new Jodhpur Airport terminal, launches revamped UDAN scheme

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PM Modi inaugurates new Jodhpur Airport terminal, launches revamped UDAN scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Rs 480-crore terminal at Jodhpur Airport and launched the revamped UDAN scheme in Rajasthan.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 04, 2026, 02:05 PM IST

PM Modi inaugurates new Jodhpur Airport terminal, launches revamped UDAN scheme
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the new terminal building at Jodhpur Airport and launched the revamped UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme during his visit to Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma accompanied the Prime Minister at the inauguration ceremony.

Later in the day, PM Modi is scheduled to travel to Balotra, where he will dedicate, inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth around Rs 1.06 lakh crore. He will also address a public meeting.

Spanning an area of approximately 23,000 square meters, the terminal will be capable of handling a passenger load of 2 million annually. Meanwhile, a provision of approximately Rs 28,840 crore has been made to strengthen regional air connectivity over the next 10 years under the UDAN scheme.

According to a press release from the Prime Minister's Office, the project has been developed at a total cost of ₹480 crore. The new Terminal Building is designed to handle up to 20 lakh passengers annually. It is equipped with modern passenger amenities to ensure a seamless and comfortable travel experience.

According to the release, architecturally inspired by Rajasthan's royal heritage, the terminal seamlessly blends traditional elements such as arches and jharokhas with contemporary design. Sustainability has been integral to the terminal's design, with features such as energy-efficient systems, water conservation measures, and green building practices aimed at achieving a 5-Star GRIHA rating. The inauguration of the New Terminal Building at Jodhpur Airport will provide a significant boost to tourism, trade, and employment generation in the region.

The press release further noted that in a major boost to the aviation sector, with a particular focus on regional connectivity. This marks a significant leap forward in India's civil aviation landscape and will further advance the vision of "Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik".

With an allocation of Rs 28,840 crore over the next 10 years, the scheme aims to accelerate the next phase of aviation-led development. It focuses on multiple strategic components designed to ensure comprehensive and sustainable connectivity.

(With ANI Inputs)

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