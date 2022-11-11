PM Modi inaugurates new 'garden city' terminal 2 at Kempegowda international airport Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport was inaugurated on Friday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The capacity for handling passengers as well as check-in and immigration counters will double with the opening of T2, which will be extremely beneficial to the population. In comparison to its existing capacity of 2.5 billion passengers annually, Terminal 2 will have an estimated cost of Rs 5,000 crore and be able to accommodate 5 to 6 billion people.

A ‘walk in the garden’ is how Terminal 2 is intended to make passengers feel. Bangalore is also known as the Garden City of India and the terminal is made based on the same concept. Green walls, hanging gardens, and outdoor gardens are built on over 10,000 square metres of land. These gardens were created in India using local materials and techniques.

This airport has already set a standard for sustainability with its campus-wide use of 100 per cent renewable energy. The design of Terminal 2 incorporates sustainability ideas throughout.

"The Airport has already established a benchmark in sustainability with 100 per cent usage of renewable energy across the campus. Terminal 2 has been created with sustainability principles woven into the design. Based on the sustainability initiatives, Terminal 2 will be the largest in the world to be pre-certified platinum rating by US GBC (green building council) before commencing operations. The theme of ‘Naurasa’ unites all the commissioned artworks for Terminal 2. The artworks reflect the heritage and culture of Karnataka as well as the broader Indian ethos," PMO stated.

The terminal combines guiding principles, which are: Terminal in a Garden, sustainability, technology, and art and culture.

(With inputs from IANS)