PM Modi inaugurates Kanpur metro, becomes its first passenger

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the completed section of Kanpur Metro Rail Project and became the first passenger of the service.

He was accompanied by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and boarded the metro train at IIT Kanpur metro station

The entire length of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project is 32 km and is being built at a cost of over Rs 11,000 crore. It will be the fastest built metro project in the country.

The first corridor from IIT-Kanpur to Naubasta is 23.8 km long while the second corridor from Chandrashekar Azad Agriculture University to Barra-8 is 8.6 km long.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath started the construction work of the Kanpur metro project on November 15, 2019, and the trial run took place on the 9 km IIT to Motijheel Priority Corridor on November 10, 2021, in less than two years.

The daily metro services will be available from 6 am to 10 pm from Wednesday. Initially, ticketing with QR code will be available and later on, smart cards will also be introduced for commuters.

The Kanpur Metro will run on the Priority Section from IIT-Kanpur to Motijheel with three coaches.

Due to its stringent compliance with the green building codes and parameters, it has been certified with the ISO-14001 certification for environment management and ISO-45001 certification for safety management.

The entire stretch has been developed in accordance with the green building codes, which makes it safe for the environment. All the nine stations of the Priority Corridor have been certified with platinum rating by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).