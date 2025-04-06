The bridge's story traces back to 1914, when British engineers constructed the original Pamban bridge.

On the occasion of Ram Navami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate India's first vertical lift sea bridge, the New Pamban Bridge in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu, on Sunday. The 2.07-kilometre-long New Pamban Bridge, spanning the Palk Strait in Tamil Nadu, stands as a testament to India's engineering prowess and visionary infrastructure development, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

The bridge has one vertical lift spanning 72.5 metres with two tracks. The approach has 88 spans of 18.3-metre steel plate girders fabricated for a single line.

The bridge's story traces back to 1914, when British engineers constructed the original Pamban bridge. A cantilever (a long piece of metal or wood that extends from a wall to support the end of a bridge) structure with a Scherzer Rolling Lift span to connect Rameswaram Island with mainland India. However, the new bridge, sanctioned in 2019, is 3 meters higher than the existing one, improving sea connectivity.

The bridge has served as a lifeline for pilgrims, tourists and trade.

"However, the harsh marine environment and growing transportation demands necessitated a modern solution. In 2019, the Central government sanctioned the construction of a technologically advanced, future-ready replacement," read the Ministry's statement.

The New Pamban Bridge was constructed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Railways. RVNL has ensured the bridge met higher speed, load, and maritime requirements. This new bridge enhances connectivity while showcasing India's infrastructure capabilities in safety, durability, and innovation.

The ministry said the bridge has been constructed with stainless steel reinforcement, high-grade protective paint, and fully welded joints. A special polysiloxane coating protects it from corrosion, ensuring longevity in the harsh marine environment.

By the early 21st century, the old bridge could no longer meet the demands of modern transportation. The increasing volume of traffic, coupled with the need for faster and safer connectivity, prompted the government to envision a new structure that would be technologically advanced, durable, and future-ready.

The construction of a state-of-the-art sea bridge that could accommodate growing traffic volumes, ensure durability and facilitate smoother maritime navigation. The New Pamban Bridge was conceived to address the limitations of its predecessor while paving the way for enhanced regional connectivity and economic growth, the statement read.

The original 1914 bridge was vital for trade and pilgrimage but was no longer suitable for modern rail demands. Given the region's seismic activity, cyclones, and marine corrosion, a resilient, technologically advanced replacement was essential, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the construction of the new Pamban Bridge presented numerous challenges, ranging from environmental obstacles to logistical complexities. The Palk Strait's turbulent waters, strong winds, and unpredictable weather patterns created difficulties in the construction process. Additionally, the region's susceptibility to cyclones and seismic activity necessitated careful planning and robust design.

Ultimately, the solution was to launch the lift span girder pier-to-pier using the 'Auto Launching Method based on Relationship Principle,' designed by Suntech Construction Engineering Consultants and verified by IIT Madras.

For transportation, assembly, and final welding, after painting and final inspection, segments were trucked to Pamban, where a temporary platform with two EOT cranes (Electric Overhead Traveling Cranes) enabled girder assembly.

Welding was done in specialized huts, joints were inspected by PAUT (Phased Array Ultrasonic Testing), and corrosion protection was completed with metalizing and painting.

While the new Pamban Bridge is India's first vertical lift sea bridge, it shares similarities with other globally recognized bridges known for their technological advancements and unique designs.

The ministry said that these include the Golden Gate Bridge in the United States, Tower Bridge in London, and the Oresund Bridge in Denmark-Sweden.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)