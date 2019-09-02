PM Modi inaugurates 'Garvi Gujarat Bhavan' situated near Cong HQ in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the 'Garvi Gujarat Bhavan' in New Delhi which is situated near the Congress headquarters at Akbar road.

Many senior party functionaries along with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel attended the inauguration ceremony.

Addressing the people gathered after the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi said, "I am seeing some of you after several years...Anyone could've cut the ribbon. But I am glad that I got this opportunity as I am able to meet you all."

Heaping praise on Gujarati food, he said, "There was a time when people, especially those from North India, didn't like Gujarati food because they thought it is too sweet. They used to say you put sugar even in bitter gourd. Now everyone asks where do we get good Gujarati food."

The Central Government granted an area of 7066 square metres to build the Garvi Gujarat Bhavan and the cost for the new building was provided by the Gujarat government.

Elaborating on the new Gujarat Bhavan, Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister Patel had on Friday said that the building has been built at a cost of Rs 131 crore by Gujarat Government.

The new Gujarat Bhavan has 19 suite rooms, 59 regular rooms, a restaurant, a public dining hall, a business centre, a souvenir shop, a multi-purpose hall, conference hall, four lounges, a gymnasium, a yoga centre, a terrace garden and a library built on an area of f 20,325 square meters.

"Garvi Gujarat Bhavan is equipped with many traditional and modern artefacts and technologies. It will serve as a home for Gujaratis in Delhi far from Gujarat. It will represent the culture, craft, and cuisine of Gujarat in a modern yet traditional way," he said.

The old Gujarat Bhavan is at Chanakyapuri and will continue to operate.

