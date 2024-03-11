PM Modi inaugurates Dwarka Expressway's Haryana section

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 19-kilometre elevated section of the Dwarka Expressway, a significant milestone in India's road infrastructure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 19-kilometre elevated section of the Dwarka Expressway, a significant milestone in India's road infrastructure. The road is the widest constructed on a single pier, with eight lanes and several innovative features aimed at enhancing connectivity and traffic efficiency.

The road will reduce the commute between Dwarka and Gurgaon to 20 minutes, connecting directly between the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and the Gurugram Bypass. The Gurgaon section of Dwarka Expressway costs around Rs 4,100 crore.

PM Modi wrote on X “The Haryana Section of Dwarka Expressway will be inaugurated. These projects will boost economic growth and are also in line with our efforts to build next-generation infrastructure,”

The Dwarka Expressway is a newly constructed road that connects Delhi and Gurugram. It has a construction cost of ₹9,000 crore and is divided into four segments, with the first two segments located in Delhi and the third and fourth segments in Gurugram. The road is entirely access-controlled, grade-separated, and has 14 lanes, making it a pioneering initiative in the country. It originates from Shiv Murti near Mahipalpur and concludes near Kherki Daula on the national highway, spanning approximately 29 km.

The Dwarka Expressway will begin with an interchange that includes two underpasses and an elevated corridor. The expressway aims to reduce traffic congestion, decrease productivity losses due to traffic jams and minimize vehicular pollution in the Delhi NCR region, where over 3 lakh vehicles pass through NH 48 every day, according to government data.