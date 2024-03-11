Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Modi inaugurates Dwarka Expressway's Haryana section

UPW vs GG-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants

After 7 Oscar wins, Nolan, Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer to finally release on OTT in India; know when, where to watch

Rakul Preet Singh recalls dad grilling Jackky Bhagnani in first meeting: 'My food got stuck in my throat' | Exclusive

Gautam Adani discusses semiconductors, AI with Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, shares post on X

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

PM Modi inaugurates Dwarka Expressway's Haryana section

UPW vs GG-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants

After 7 Oscar wins, Nolan, Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer to finally release on OTT in India; know when, where to watch

Unique species die after giving birth

Before Oppenheimer, 10 films with most number of Oscars to watch on OTT

Signs of insulin resistance in your body

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Adult Film Star Sophia Leone Dead At 26, Found Unresponsive; Fourth Industry Death In Three Months

Indians Duped To Work For Russian Army, MEA Says, 'Matter Strongly Taken Up With Moscow

Israel-Hamas War: 5 Killed, Several Injured As Parachute Fails To Open During Aid Drop In Gaza

After 7 Oscar wins, Nolan, Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer to finally release on OTT in India; know when, where to watch

Rakul Preet Singh recalls dad grilling Jackky Bhagnani in first meeting: 'My food got stuck in my throat' | Exclusive

Meet Kamal Haasan’s heroine, who changed religion to get married, husband snatched all her properties, died due to...

HomeIndia

India

PM Modi inaugurates Dwarka Expressway's Haryana section

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 19-kilometre elevated section of the Dwarka Expressway, a significant milestone in India's road infrastructure.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Mar 11, 2024, 02:14 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
Image Source: X/@narendramodi
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 19-kilometre elevated section of the Dwarka Expressway, a significant milestone in India's road infrastructure. The road is the widest constructed on a single pier, with eight lanes and several innovative features aimed at enhancing connectivity and traffic efficiency.  

The road will reduce the commute between Dwarka and Gurgaon to 20 minutes, connecting directly between the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and the Gurugram Bypass. The Gurgaon section of Dwarka Expressway costs around Rs 4,100 crore.

PM Modi wrote on X “The Haryana Section of Dwarka Expressway will be inaugurated. These projects will boost economic growth and are also in line with our efforts to build next-generation infrastructure,” 

The Dwarka Expressway is a newly constructed road that connects Delhi and Gurugram. It has a construction cost of ₹9,000 crore and is divided into four segments, with the first two segments located in Delhi and the third and fourth segments in Gurugram. The road is entirely access-controlled, grade-separated, and has 14 lanes, making it a pioneering initiative in the country. It originates from Shiv Murti near Mahipalpur and concludes near Kherki Daula on the national highway, spanning approximately 29 km.

The Dwarka Expressway will begin with an interchange that includes two underpasses and an elevated corridor. The expressway aims to reduce traffic congestion, decrease productivity losses due to traffic jams and minimize vehicular pollution in the Delhi NCR region, where over 3 lakh vehicles pass through NH 48 every day, according to government data.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ramadan 2024: When crescent moon will be visible in India? Know date, rituals and more

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani offering free Jio recharge on Anant Ambani’s wedding? Here’s the truth

Canada, Sweden resume UNRWA funding after pause over terror allegations against staff

Shaitaan box office collection day 3: Ajay-Madhavan film scores 2024's second-biggest opening weekend, mints Rs 54 crore

'No bill, no chicken': Customer's hilarious request to Zomato leaves internet in stitches

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement