PM Modi inaugurates developmental projects worth Rs 35,000 cr in Leh

On Sunday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Leh and is slated to visit Srinagar and Jammu later during the day.

Modi will lay the foundation stones and inaugurate various developmental projects worth Rs 35,000 crore during his visit.

During his visit to the three regions of the state, Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation of a new AIIMS at Vijaypur and Awantipora.

The PM will also interact with students from the states of Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Telangana.

He will also hold an interaction with the newly elected Sarpanches.

Meanwhile, during his address in Leh, Modi said, "Once Bilaspur-Manali-Leh rail line is completed, the distance from Delhi to Leh will be reduced. It will also benefit the tourism sector. Protected Area Permit's validity has been increased to 15 days, now tourists will be able to enjoy their journey to Leh."

"I’m happy that changes have been made to Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Act and the council has been given more rights concerning the expenditures. Now the Autonomous Council releases the money sent for the region’s development," the PM said on the LAHDC Act.

At the outset, internet services were snapped in Srinagar ahead of the Prime Minister's arrival.

Earlier on Saturday, Hurriyat Conference Chairman and separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq were placed under house arrest.

The road leading up to his residence in the Srinagar's Nigeen area saw a heavy deployment of police. The measure was taken as a preventive action in the backdrop of separatists' call for a complete shutdown in the valley, said local police.

Narendra Modi's visit to the state comes in the backdrop of heavy violence in the state with frequent encounters reported between the security forces and militants.

The PM had earlier visited Jammu, Srinagar, and Leh on May 19, 2018, to lay the foundation stone for various infrastructure projects in the state.