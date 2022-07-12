PM Modi inaugurates Deoghar airport, other developmental projects in Jharkhand – 5 key points

Photo - ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on an important visit to Jharkhand today, where he is set to inaugurate several developmental projects worth thousands of crores. The most awaited of these projects is the Deoghar airport, which was unveiled by the PM earlier today.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Modi said, "I look forward to being in Jharkhand and Bihar tomorrow to attend various programmes. In the afternoon, I will reach Deoghar where I will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development works worth Rs 16,800 crore."

PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 657-acre Deoghar airport, constructed at a cost of Rs 401 crore. He also flagged off the Deoghar-Kolkata IndiGo flight from the new airport.

The airport has a 2,500-metre-long runway, which can handle the landing and takeoff of Airbus A320 planes. The Deoghar airport will be the second international airport in Jharkhand, the first one being in Ranchi which was constructed in 2014.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of Deoghar airport on May 25, 2018. The Deoghar airport will provide direct connectivity to Baba Baidyanath Dham.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, on the occasion, said the airport will be linked to Ranchi, Patna, and Delhi in the days to come.

Not just the Deoghar airport, PM Modi is also set to will dedicate to the nation the In-Patient Department (IPD) and Operation Theatre services at AIIMS Deoghar.

"In line with our commitment to providing top-quality healthcare services, IPD and OT services at AIIMS, Deoghar, will be inaugurated," PM Modi had said earlier.

According to the Centre, the setting up of these new facilities in AIIMS Deoghar will help in achieving the dual purpose of providing super specialty health care to the population and also create a large pool of doctors in the state.

(With inputs from agencies)

