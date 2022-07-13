PM Modi inaugurates Deoghar Airport: Know key features of Jharkhand’s second international airport

Photo - ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a visit to Bihar and Jharkhand, inaugurated one of the most anticipated projects in the state – the Deoghar Airport, which will act as a major developmental and connective project for Jharkhand.

The Deoghar Airport was one of the most awaited projects in Jharkhand, as it will be the second international airport in the mineral-rich state, second to the one in Ranchi, which was constructed in the year 2014.

With an aim to boost infrastructure development, enhance connectivity and give an impetus to ease of living in the region, the Deoghar Airport, along with several other developmental projects in Jharkhand, was inaugurated by the prime minister.

Here is all you need to know about the Deoghar Airport in Jharkhand –

The project to develop and construct the Deoghar Airport took over four years and Rs 400 crores. PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for this airport earlier on May 25, 2018.

This is only the second international airport in Jharkhand, second to the airport constructed in Ranchi in 2014, making it one of the most important projects in the state.

The Deoghar Airport, which will cater to international travel, has been built by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Jharkhand government.

The airport has a 2,500-metre-long runway, which can handle the landing and takeoff of Airbus A320 planes. It is spread across 653.75 acres of land and built in an area of 4,000 square meters.

The newly-built airport will be able to handle a capacity of 200 flyers per hour, with many features like six check-in counters and two arrival belts.

The interior design of the Deoghar Airport has been done in a way to reflect modern architecture with a touch of traditional art, depicting local tribal artwork and handicrafts.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, on the occasion, said the airport will be linked to Ranchi, Patna, and Delhi in the days to come. The airport will also provide direct connectivity to Baba Baidyanath Dham.

Not just the Deoghar airport, PM Modi is also set to will dedicate to the nation the In-Patient Department (IPD) and Operation Theatre services at AIIMS Deoghar. According to the Centre, the setting up of these new facilities in AIIMS Deoghar will help in achieving the dual purpose of providing super specialty health care to the population and also create a large pool of doctors in the state.

