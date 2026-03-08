PM Modi inaugurates Delhi Metro corridors, projects to extend Pink, Magenta Lines, check new routes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of Delhi metro projects worth about Rs 18,300 crore. Prime Minister inaugurates two new corridors of the Delhi Metro.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of Delhi metro projects worth about Rs 18,300 crore. Prime Minister inaugurates two new corridors of the Delhi Metro.

These include the Majlis Park-Maujpur Babarpur (Pink Line) corridor of around 12.3 km and the Deepali Chowk-Majlis Park (Magenta Line) corridor of around 9.9 km. The new connectivity will benefit several areas of Delhi, including Burari, Jagatpur-Wazirabad, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar, Madhuban Chowk, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Bhalaswa, and Majlis Park, among others.