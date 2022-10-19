PM Modi inaugurates Defence Expo 2022 in Gandhinagar: Key points

Narendra Modi (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the 'Defence Expo 2022' in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. At the 12th edition of the annual event, PM Modi unveiled HTT-40 -- the indigenous trainer aircraft designed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). This is the first-ever defence event where India-made weapon systems, aircraft and security systems will be put on display.

DefExpo 2022 also marks the celebration of one year of the formation of the seven new defence companies carved out of the erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board.

According to reports, nearly 100 countries will visit the defence expo to watch India's technological prowess. 25 defence ministers and 75 representatives of various countries are participating in the event.

Here are some of the equipment put on display at the event.

Border Surveillance system and Laser Fence System

BOS can keep an eye on the border for up to 20 kilometres. It can detect the movements of people on the border and inform the control room. It rotates on its own and can work in all weather. LFS creates a laser perimeter around any installation. It can detect movement if anybody trips on the laser rays.

Prahar and Rudram-3 missles

Prahar missiles can hit targets up to a distance of 150 kilometres. Rudram 3 has a range of 500 kilometres. The aim of this weapon system is to destroy radars. It is an air-to-surface missile.

The mounted Gun System is an indigenously made heavy artillery system. It has a range of 48 kilometres.

Other weapons put on display include Vaibhav anti-tank munition, Vishal anti-tank mines, MM machine pistol, light tanks and light machine guns.

The event will go on till October 28. 1,320 defence companies are taking part in the event. As per reports, contracts worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore are likely to be signed.