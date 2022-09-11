PM Modi inaugurates Centre-State Science Conclave in Gujarat, Bihar and Jharkhand skip event

PM Modi at Centre-State Science Conclave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Centre-State Science Conclave in Ahmedabad. The event was attended by all states, except Jharkhand and Bihar, who are yet to give an official reason for their absence.

This comes amid the hectic political activities in both states recently. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren faces threat of being disqualified for granting mining lease to himself while in office. The ruling JMM-Congress coalition has also accused the BJP of trying to topple the government.

On the other hand, Bihar recently saw another flip-flop by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who ended his alliance with the BJP and rejoined the Mahagathbandhan fold.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh were also present at the inaugural meet. Science and Technology ministers and secretaries of states and union territories, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, NGOs, young scientists and students will participate in the event.

The two-day conclave includes sessions on different thematic areas like STI Vision 2047; Future Growth Pathways and Vision for STI in states; Health - Digital Health Care for All; Doubling Private Sector investment in R&D by 2030; Agriculture - Technological interventions for improving farmers' income, etc.

Speaking at the conclave, PM Modi called for concerted efforts to make India a global centre of research and innovation, and urged state governments to frame modern policies in the fields of science and technology.

The prime minister lamented that unlike the western countries, India failed to adequately celebrate the works of its scientists, which turned a large section of the society indifferent towards science. There is a need to celebrate the achievements of Indian scientists, he said.

Addressing via video link the inaugural session of the Centre-State Science Conclave organised here, Modi said that since 2014, there has been a significant rise in investment in the fields of science and technology.

India is going ahead with the mantra of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan' (Hail soldiers, farmers, science and research), he said.

"We have to work together on various fronts to make India a global centre of research and innovation in this 'amrit kaal'. We have to take our research in the fields of science and technology to the local level. It is the need of the hour for all the states to lay emphasis on innovation to find local solutions to local problems," he said.

Urging the state governments to frame modern policies related to science, innovation and technology to find solutions to local problems, he stressed the need for more cooperation and collaboration with scientists.