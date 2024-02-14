PM Modi inaugurates BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi

He also participated in 'Global Aarti', which was performed simultaneously at over 1,200 BAPS temples worldwide.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir in Abu Dhabi, UAE. He also participated in 'Global Aarti', which was performed simultaneously at over 1,200 BAPS temples worldwide. He offered prayers at the temple after the inauguration.

