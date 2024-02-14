Twitter
PM Modi inaugurates BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi

He also participated in 'Global Aarti', which was performed simultaneously at over 1,200 BAPS temples worldwide.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 07:14 PM IST

Edited by

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir in Abu Dhabi, UAE. He also participated in 'Global Aarti', which was performed simultaneously at over 1,200 BAPS temples worldwide. He offered prayers at the temple after the inauguration.

