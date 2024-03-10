Twitter
PM Modi inaugurates airport projects worth Rs 10000 crore from UP's Azamgarh

The project launched by PM Modi includes 12 new terminal buildings of Pune, Kolhapur, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Delhi, Lucknow, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Shravasti and Adampur Airport.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 10, 2024, 02:48 PM IST

(Image source: ANI) AAI has also undertaken the development of three new terminal buildings at Kadapa, Hubballi and Belagavi Airports at a total cost of Rs.908 crore.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated 15 airport projects, including 12 new terminal buildings of almost worth Rs 10,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, marking the event to be the single biggest infra addition that will see a mix of new airports, expanded terminals, laying of foundation stones for upcoming airports and other related facilities.

The project launched by PM Modi includes 12 new terminal buildings of Pune, Kolhapur, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Delhi, Lucknow, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Shravasti and Adampur Airports, along with laying of the foundation stone for new terminal buildings of Kadapa, Hubballi and Belagavi airports on Sunday.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.So far, in FY 2023-24, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has operationalized state-of-the-art new integrated terminal buildings at Chennai, Port Blair, Surat and Tiruchirappalli Airports.

The new terminal buildings at Kanpur Airport, Rajkot International Airport, Tezu Airport and Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya Dham were also inaugurated. The projects are aimed at augmenting passenger amenities and giving a fillip to the local economy.Further, the foundation stone was also laid for new terminal buildings in Datia, Udaipur, Jodhpur and Rajahmundry to cater to demands in future.The 12 new terminal buildings are being developed at a total cost of Rs. 8,903 Crore, having a combined capacity to serve 615 Lakh passengers annually.According to the Prime Minister's Office, these terminal buildings are fully equipped with various passenger facilities like check-in counters, aerobridges, baggage conveyors and sufficient concessionaire area.

AAI has also undertaken the development of three new terminal buildings at Kadapa, Hubballi and Belagavi Airports at a total cost of Rs.908 crore.Once completed, the combined passenger handling capacity of these airports will increase to 95 lakh passengers per annum, as per the government.These new terminal buildings are also equipped with various sustainability features like a double insulated roofing system, provision of canopies for energy saving, LED lighting, low heat gain double glazing unit, solar power plant etc. to meet GRIHA ratings.As per the press release issued by the PMO, the designs of these airports are influenced and derived from the common elements of heritage structures of that state and city, thus reflecting the local culture and highlighting the heritage of the region.

The murals, paintings, and architectural style of all the above-mentioned Airports have the transformative power to enhance the travel experiences of the passengers."The inauguration and foundation stone laying of these 15 Airport projects worth Rs 9,811 Crore, places India's civil aviation industry at the forefront of the nation's economic growth and solidifies its role as a major player in the global aviation landscape," it said.With these new terminal buildings, air connectivity in the country will witness an increase which in turn will spur tourism, business, and education and generate employment which is vital to the region's economic prosperity."It will also strengthen the economy of the states over the long haul, boosting productivity through its positive impact on businesses," the statement said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI/Reuters/PTI)

