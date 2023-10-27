PM Modi inaugurates 7th Edition of India Mobile Congress 2023 in Delhi

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairperson of Bharti Enterprises, also interacted with the Prime Minister. At the Mobile Congress Bharti Enterprises is showcasing what it calls the future of innovation with technologies like 5G Plus, AI-enabled tech, and other Digital infrastructure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the 7th Edition of the India Mobile Congress, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The Prime Minister was seen interacting with representatives of leading telecommunication companies. Akash Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd accompanied the Prime Minister as he explained to the PM the work being done by his company in the area of telecommunications.

He explained Reliance Jio's initiative of Space Fibre, capable of speeds of up to 1 Gbps. Also on display at the Jio pavilion is the Jio Bharat device, which offers 4G services.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairperson of Bharti Enterprises, also interacted with the Prime Minister. At the Mobile Congress Bharti Enterprises is showcasing what it calls the future of innovation with technologies like 5G Plus, AI-enabled tech, and other Digital infrastructure.

Earlier, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited demonstrated India's first satellite-based giga fibre service 'JioSpaceFiber' to provide high-speed broadband services to previously inaccessible geographies within India.

Jio demonstrated its new satellite broadband. During the event, PM Modi will also confer awards upon 100 '5G Use Case Labs' established in educational institutions across India as part of the '100 5G Labs initiative.'

This initiative aims to harness the potential of 5G technology by promoting the development of 5G applications tailored to India's unique requirements and global demands. By encouraging innovation across various sectors, including education, agriculture, healthcare, power, and transportation, the initiative propels India to the forefront of 5G technology utilization.

Moreover, it plays a pivotal role in preparing the country's academic and start-up ecosystem for the upcoming 6G era, contributing significantly to the development of indigenous telecom technology vital for national security. Speaking at the event Union Minister of Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said the PM's vision was of technology that is democratise.

"It is the vision of PM Modi that technology is democratised and people-centric and paves the way for the development of the society. With this vision, PM Modi has transformed the telecom sector," the Union Minister said.

The India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2023, scheduled from October 27 to 29, is Asia's largest telecom, media, and technology forum. It provides a platform to showcase India's remarkable advancements in telecommunications and technology, making significant announcements and offering start-ups the opportunity to showcase innovative products and solutions.

Under the theme 'Global Digital Innovation,' IMC 2023 seeks to reinforce India's position as a developer, manufacturer, and exporter of cutting-edge technologies, including 5G, 6G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and critical discussions on issues related to the semiconductor industry, green technology, and cybersecurity. This year, IMC introduces a startup program called 'Aspire' to facilitate connections between startups, investors, and established businesses, promoting fresh entrepreneurial initiatives and collaborations.

The event is expected to host over one lakh participants from 22 countries, including approximately 5,000 CEO-level delegates, 230 exhibitors, 400 startups, and various stakeholders.