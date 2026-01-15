PM Modi inaugurates 28th Conference of CSPOC in New Delhi, ensures creating open-source tech platforms for Global South

India Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) on 15 January 2026 in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, Parliament House Complex, New Delhi.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) on 15 January 2026 in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, Parliament House Complex, New Delhi. He also delivered a keynote address at the inaugural session, and interacted informally with the Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth and Autonomous Parliaments.

PM Modi while addressing the the 28th CSPOC said, 'This is the fourth time the Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference is being held in India. This year's theme—"Effective Delivery of Parliamentary Democracy"—is highly relevant in today's global context.'

He added that India has proved that diversity is democracy's greatest strength. He said, 'When India gained independence, there were serious doubts internationally about whether democracy could survive in a country with such vast diversity. India proved these fears wrong and transformed its diversity into the greatest strength of its democracy. Another apprehension was that even if democracy somehow survived, India would not be able to deliver on development.'

In his address, he also highlighted India is making efforts to make innovations that would benefit Global South. He said, '"India's continuous effort is to ensure that whatever innovations we make benefit the entire Global South and benefits for Commonwealth countries. We are also creating open-source tech platforms so that our partner countries in the Global South can also develop systems like those in India.'

About Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC)

The Parliament of India, in coordination with the CSPOC Secretariat, is hosting the 28th CSPOC in New Delhi from 14 to 16 January 2026. The Conference will bring together 61 Speakers and Presiding Officers from 42 national parliaments of the Commonwealth.The Parliament of India has earlier hosted the Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth in 1971, 1986 and 2010.

Om Birla, Speaker of Lok Sabha and Chairperson of the 28th CSPOC, chaired the meeting of the CSPOC Standing Committee on 14 January 2026 at the Sangeeti Conference Hall, Red Fort, New Delhi. The meeting was preceded by a guided visit to the Red Fort and followed by a specially curated light and sound programme.

The CSPOC is attended by the delegations from Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Deputy Speaker of Namibia, delegations from Trinidad and Tobago, Tonga, Cameroon, Malaysia, and representatives from the Australian High Commission, led by High Commissioner Philip Green, have also arrived to attend the key conference.

Pakistan and Bangladesh will not participate in CSPOC.