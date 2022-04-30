PM Modi to inaugurate joint conference of Chief Justices-Chief Ministers today: What's on agenda?

File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to participate in the inaugural session of the Joint Conference of Chief Ministers of states, and Chief Justices of High Courts at Vigyan Bhawan, on April 30 (today).

He will also address the gathering on the occasion at 10 am on Saturday. Chief Justice of India, Justice NV Ramana, and Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju will also address the conference.

The Joint Conference is an occasion for the executive and the judiciary to come together to create frameworks for simple and convenient delivery of justice, and to discuss steps required for overcoming the challenges facing the justice system. This joint conference is being organised after a gap of six years, the last one was held in 2016.

READ | Intense heatwave continues, mercury crosses 46 degree Celsius mark in several parts of India

Since then, the government has taken various initiatives for improving infrastructure and integration of digital technology in court processes under the e-Courts Mission Mode Project.

Speedy delivery of justice, reduction in pendency of litigations, and rising vacancies in the judiciary are likely to be on top of the agenda as also the challenges being faced by the judiciary.

The judicial infrastructure and reduction in pendency will be coming up for deliberations. Earlier in the day, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana chaired the 39th conference of Chief Justices of various High Courts of the country.

READ | President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says mass graves with 900 bodies found at different places in Kyiv Oblast

Highlighting the issue of vacancies, CJI Ramana said, "Due to our collective efforts, we could fill 126 vacancies in various High Courts, in less than a year. We are expecting 50 more appointments. This remarkable feat could be achieved because of your wholehearted co-operation and commitment to the institution."

CJI Ramana requested the Chief Justices of High Courts, which are still having a number of vacancies, to forward the names for elevation at the earliest.

The first Chief Justices' conference was held in November 1953 and till date 38 such conferences have been organised. The last Conference was held in the year 2016.