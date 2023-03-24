PM Modi in Varanasi today, to lay foundation stone for Cantt-Godowlia ropeway

Besides, Modi will dedicate various projects under the Varanasi Smart City Mission. (File)

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi to lay the foundation stone for the Rs 645-crore ropeway. In total, he will initiate projects worth Rs 1780 crore. He will also address the One World TB Summit. The ropeway will connect Varanasi Cantt station with Godowlia. It will have five stations. Tourists and the people of Varanasi will be able to reach Godowlia, Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Dashashwamedh Ghat through this service, without getting stuck in traffic. India will be the third country ever in the world after Bolivia and Mexico City to use the ropeway for public transport. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also participate in the TB event.

Apart from the ropeway, he will lay the foundation stone for 55 MLD sewage treatment plant under the Namami Gange Scheme. The plant will come up at Bhagwanpur at a cost of Rs 300 crore. He will also lay the foundation of 55 MLD sewage treatment plant. He will also lay the foundation stone for Sigra Stadium and LPG bottling plant.

The projects also include 19 drinking water schemes, which will benefit more than three lakh people living in 63 gram panchayats and an Integrated Pack house at Karakhiyaon, Varanasi, where grading, sorting, processing of fruits and vegetables will be possible.

Besides, Modi will dedicate various projects under the Varanasi Smart City Mission, including redevelopment work of Rajghat and Mahmoorganj government schools; beautification of internal city roads; redevelopment of six parks and ponds of the city, among others.

The other infrastructure projects he will dedicate include an ATC (air traffic control) tower at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi; 2 MW solar power plant at water works premises, Bhelupur; 800 KW solar power plant at Konia pumping station; new community health centre at Sarnath; infrastructure improvement of industrial estate at Chandpur; rejuvenation of temples at Kedareshwar, Vishweshwar and Omkareshwar Khand Parikrama, among others.

With inputs from IANS