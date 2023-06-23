Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

PM Modi in US: Anand Mahindra shares photos, videos from the US State Dinner

Post the US State Dinner, Anand Mahindra shared several pictures and videos on his Twitter account.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 10:39 AM IST

PM Modi in US: Anand Mahindra shares photos, videos from the US State Dinner
Twitter: @anandmahindra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his historic three-day visit to the US. PM Modi participated in the State Dinner with around 400 guests which included Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, Industrialist Anand Mahindra. The State Dinner was hosted by US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. 

Along with Apple CEO Tim Cook, other notable Indian-origin industry leaders Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, and Indra Nooyi were also invited.

After the event, Anand Mahindra shared a video on his Twitter account. 

"I promised to share some images from the State Dinner in Washington in honour of @PMOIndia at the White House. It was a pleasant surprise to see how the dominant theme of the evening—apart from the cuisine—was music. From the very start to the finish," Anand Mahindra tweeted. 

Mahindra continued to tweet about the event and the orchestra that was present there.

'Ae mere watan ke logon' is played by a US Marine band in another video shared by Mahindra. 

A video of Virtuoso violinist Joshua Bell.

At last, he shared a video of an A Capella group from U Penn, Penn Masala.

Anand Mahindra shared these pictures and videos a while ago. Netizens have reacted to the pics and shared their reactions.  

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Mouni Roy flaunts her curves in sizzling photos in bralette and sarong from her Italy vacation
Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men
In pics: Kim Kardashian, Katy perry, Rihanna: 5 most controversial outfits at Met Gala red-carpet
Mangoes in India with health benefits: Devour 8 types of 'aam' this summer from langda to dasheri
Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka: 90 year old woman living in hut charged with Rs 1.03 lakh electricity bill
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.