PM Modi in US: Anand Mahindra shares photos, videos from the US State Dinner

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his historic three-day visit to the US. PM Modi participated in the State Dinner with around 400 guests which included Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, Industrialist Anand Mahindra. The State Dinner was hosted by US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

Along with Apple CEO Tim Cook, other notable Indian-origin industry leaders Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, and Indra Nooyi were also invited.

After the event, Anand Mahindra shared a video on his Twitter account.

"I promised to share some images from the State Dinner in Washington in honour of @PMOIndia at the White House. It was a pleasant surprise to see how the dominant theme of the evening—apart from the cuisine—was music. From the very start to the finish," Anand Mahindra tweeted.

I promised to share some images from the State Dinner in Washington in honour of @PMOIndia at the White House. It was a pleasant surprise to see how the dominant theme of the evening—apart from the cuisine—was music. From the very start to the finish… (1/5) pic.twitter.com/cnNjiE1r6C — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 23, 2023

Mahindra continued to tweet about the event and the orchestra that was present there.

More welcoming music during the journey inside…(2/5) pic.twitter.com/7Qb8rHuXFu — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 23, 2023

'Ae mere watan ke logon' is played by a US Marine band in another video shared by Mahindra.

If that tune sounds familiar it’s because it is the Marine band playing ‘Ae mere watan ke logon.’ (3/5) pic.twitter.com/QIvoEcRUbC — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 23, 2023

A video of Virtuoso violinist Joshua Bell.

Virtuoso violinist Joshua Bell… (4/5) pic.twitter.com/xCEsg8QDfK — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 23, 2023

At last, he shared a video of an A Capella group from U Penn, Penn Masala.

And to cap it all, the famed A Capella group from U Penn, Penn Masala…(5/5) pic.twitter.com/m218gasyRS — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 23, 2023

