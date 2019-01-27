PM Modi in Tamil Nadu today to lay foundation stone for AIIMS-Madurai, black flags await

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a visit to Tamil Nadu on Sunday to lay the foundation stone for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai.

He will also inaugurate the super speciality blocks of Rajaji Medical College (Madurai), Thanjavur Medical College (Thanjavur) and Tirunelveli Medical College (Tirunelveli) as a part of upgradation projects of government medical colleges.

The Prime Minister will visit Kochi on the same day and unveil a plaque to dedicate to the nation an integrated refinery expansion complex of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.

He will also lay the foundation stone for a petrochemical complex at the same venue, inaugurate a mounded storage vessel at an LPG bottling plant of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited in Kochi and lay the foundation stone for skill development institute at Ettumanoor.

Meanwhile, MDMK chief Vaiko has said that his party would stage a black flag demonstration against Prime Minister Modi in Madurai for 'ignoring' Tamil Nadu's interests.

The party workers will wave black flags at Modi, the MDMK general secretary told reporters.

The demonstration was not against the AIIMS, but Modi and his government, which was neglecting and functioning against the interests of Tamil Nadu, he said.

The Centre giving permission to projects like neutrino, hydrocarbon, Mullaperiyar and Mekedatu will help develop economy, but lead to the destruction of Tamil Nadu, he claimed.

(With PTI inputs)