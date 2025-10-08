PM Modi in Maharashtra today: From Navi Mumbai Airport inauguration to meeting UK PM Starmer – full itinerary, and details of projects to be inaugurated

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Maharashtra on October 8-9 will inaugurate the Navi Mumbai International Airport, unveil new phases of the Mumbai Metro, and launch key projects like the "Mumbai One" app and the Short-Term Employability Program (STEP). His visit also includes engagements with UK PM Ke

On October 8 and 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a pivotal visit to Maharashtra, marking a significant milestone for the state's infrastructure, transportation, and international diplomacy. His visit is set to inaugurate the much-anticipated Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), among other major developments, and will see India’s growing influence on the global stage, with the UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, joining him in Mumbai for high-profile engagements.

Inauguration of Navi Mumbai International Airport

One of the highlights of the visit will be the unveiling of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, a project years in the making and poised to reshape Mumbai's aviation landscape. Scheduled for inauguration Today, October 8, the airport represents India's largest Greenfield aviation project, developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP). With an investment of approximately Rs19,650 crores, Phase 1 of the airport will lay the foundation for a state-of-the-art facility capable of handling 90 million passengers annually and over 3 million metric tonnes of cargo.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport is set to be a game-changer for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), working in tandem with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to alleviate congestion and bolster Mumbai's status as a global aviation hub. The airport will feature several cutting-edge amenities, including an Automated People Mover (APM) for seamless inter-terminal transfers and a water taxi connection, making it the first airport in India to offer such a unique connectivity solution. Furthermore, with sustainable practices at the forefront, the airport will generate solar power, provide electric vehicle (EV) bus services, and have dedicated storage for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

Transforming Mumbai’s Metro Connectivity

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate Phase 2B of Mumbai Metro Line 3, stretching from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade. This marks a significant step in transforming Mumbai’s urban mobility landscape. With a cost of Rs 12,200 crore, this phase completes the entire Aqua Line project, which will significantly improve the daily commute for millions of Mumbai residents. Spanning 33.5 kilometres with 27 stations, the Mumbai Metro Line 3 is designed to cater to over 13 lakh passengers per day.

The fully underground metro line is set to redefine transportation in South Mumbai, connecting important heritage sites like Kala Ghoda and Marine Drive, as well as key administrative hubs such as the Bombay High Court and RBI. Integration with other transport modes will further enhance accessibility and reduce congestion, making travel across Mumbai faster and more efficient.

A Digital Leap: "Mumbai One" App

As part of his broader vision to modernise urban transport, Prime Minister Modi will launch the 'Mumbai One' integrated mobility app. This new initiative will simplify the use of public transportation across 11 transport operators in Mumbai, including metro lines, monorail, and suburban railways. The app will enable mobile ticketing, real-time updates, alternative routes, and a dynamic ticketing system that connects all modes of transport seamlessly. With a focus on safety, the app will also feature an SOS button, making it a major step toward improving the commuter experience in Mumbai.

Skill Development and Employment Initiatives

In addition to infrastructure projects, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Short-Term Employability Program (STEP), a pioneering initiative to bridge the gap between education and industry requirements. Launched in collaboration with Maharashtra's Department of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation, STEP will roll out across 400 Government ITIs and 150 Government Technical High Schools, offering training in emerging sectors such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Electric Vehicles (EV), and Solar Energy. This initiative is expected to provide a significant boost to employment, particularly among women, with 364 exclusive batches designed for female candidates.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Visit

On October 9, Prime Minister Modi will host UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Mumbai, marking the latter’s first official visit to India. The two leaders will focus on enhancing the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership under the 'Vision 2035' framework, which outlines a 10-year roadmap for deepening ties in trade, defence, technology, education, and more. The two leaders will also participate in the CEO Forum at Jio World Centre, where they will discuss business and investment opportunities.

Global Fintech Fest 2025: A Focus on Innovation and Sustainability

A key event during the visit will be the 6th edition of the Global Fintech Fest at the Jio World Centre. Both Prime Ministers will deliver keynote addresses at this prominent event, which will bring together policymakers, regulators, and industry leaders from across the globe. With a focus on 'Empowering Finance for a Better World,' the conference will explore the convergence of AI, augmented intelligence, and innovation in financial services. The fest will see over 100,000 participants from 75 countries, including representation from central banks, financial regulators, and financial institutions like the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Deutsche Bundesbank of Germany.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Maharashtra and the concurrent diplomatic engagements reflect India’s growing role on the global stage. By launching infrastructure projects like the Navi Mumbai International Airport, inaugurating new phases of the Mumbai Metro, and advancing public transport connectivity, the government is working towards creating a world-class, sustainable urban environment. Meanwhile, engagements with international leaders, like UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, signal India’s continued commitment to expanding its economic, technological, and diplomatic ties globally.