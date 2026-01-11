PM Modi in Gujarat: Attends Shaurya Yatra , offers prayers at Somnath Temple to mark 1,000 years since Mahmud of Ghazni’s attack, Check full schedule

PM Modi offered prayers at the Somnath Temple in Gujarat after concluding 'Shaurya yatra' on Sunday as part of the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' celebrations. He also performed 'Abhishek' and 'Aarti' at the historic temple and sought the blessings of Lord Somnath amid vedic chants. Moreover, he paid floral tributes to the statues of Veer Hamirji Gohil and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He also interacted with the priests and administration of the sacred shrine. He also met the children from Gurukuls.

PM Modi in Shaurya Yatra. what is it?

Earlier in the day, PM Modi participated in the 'Shaurya Yatra' at Somnath Temple, where he witnessed cultural performances from artists across the country. After offering his prayers at the temple, he also greeted artists from Rajasthan, Punjab, Manipur, Gujarat, and other regions, who performed who performed during his 'Shaurya Yatra' and played drums with one of the artist groups.

During the yatra, several people showered him with flowers and chanted "Modi-Modi." He was joined by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

The 'Shaurya Yatra' is a ceremonial procession organised to honour the countless warriors who laid down their lives defending the Somnath Temple. PM Modi'ss Shaurya Yatra at Somnath is a part of a four-day national commemoration Somnath Swabhiman Parv, held from January 8 to January 11, 2026, marking 1,000 years of unbroken faith and resilience since the first recorded attack on the Somnath Temple in January 1026 by Mahmud of Ghazni.

This year also marks 75 years since the modern reconstruction of the temple, inaugurated in 1951 by the then President Dr Rajendra Prasad, following efforts led by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel after Independence.

Full Schedule of PM Modi

Following his visit to the Somnath Temple, Prime Minister will address the audience at a public event at Sadbhavna Maidan

In the afternoon, the Prime Minister will travel to Rajkot, where he will open the trade show and exhibition as part of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference at Marwari University at 1.35 p.m.

He is also set to inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for Kutch and Saurashtra at 2.00 p.m.

Later, PM Modi will arrive at Mahatma Mandir Metro Station in Gandhinagar, where he will launch the Phase 2 route of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project from Sector 10A to Mahatma Mandir.

