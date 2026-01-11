PM Modi in Gujarat: Attends Shaurya Yatra , offers prayers at Somnath Temple to mark 1,000 years since Mahmud of Ghazni’s attack, Check full schedule

Kashmiri man Ahad Sheikh attempted to offer namaz at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, raised slogans; detained; family says, 'mentally...'
INDIA
PM Modi offered prayers at the Somnath Temple in Gujarat after concluding 'Shaurya yatra' on Sunday as part of the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' celebrations. He also performed 'Abhishek' and 'Aarti' at the historic temple and sought the blessings of Lord Somnath amid vedic chants. Moreover, he paid floral tributes to the statues of Veer Hamirji Gohil and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He also interacted with the priests and administration of the sacred shrine. He also met the children from Gurukuls.
Earlier in the day, PM Modi participated in the 'Shaurya Yatra' at Somnath Temple, where he witnessed cultural performances from artists across the country. After offering his prayers at the temple, he also greeted artists from Rajasthan, Punjab, Manipur, Gujarat, and other regions, who performed who performed during his 'Shaurya Yatra' and played drums with one of the artist groups.
During the yatra, several people showered him with flowers and chanted "Modi-Modi." He was joined by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.
The 'Shaurya Yatra' is a ceremonial procession organised to honour the countless warriors who laid down their lives defending the Somnath Temple. PM Modi'ss Shaurya Yatra at Somnath is a part of a four-day national commemoration Somnath Swabhiman Parv, held from January 8 to January 11, 2026, marking 1,000 years of unbroken faith and resilience since the first recorded attack on the Somnath Temple in January 1026 by Mahmud of Ghazni.
This year also marks 75 years since the modern reconstruction of the temple, inaugurated in 1951 by the then President Dr Rajendra Prasad, following efforts led by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel after Independence.
